Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Aug 13, 2020, 16:16 ET

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

  • Quarterly revenue of $2,092,000
  • Gross margin of 52.5%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.1 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change

Net Sales

$

2,092

$

2,260

-7.4

%

Gross Margin

52.5

%

54.6

%

-210

bps

Operating Income


$

19

$

88

-78.4

%

Operating Income Margin

0.9

%

3.9

%

-300

bps

Income Before Income Taxes

$

19

$

131

-85.5

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$

.01

$

.03

-66.7

%

Net sales in the second quarter decreased 7.4% to $2,092,000 from $2,260,000 in the prior-year quarter.  For the first six months of 2020, net sales decreased 5.9% to $4,015,000 from $4,268,000 for the first six months of the prior year.  The quarter represents the first full quarter impacted by the pandemic and we believe that the net sales decrease is due to the impact of the pandemic on our customers' business.

"This past quarter brought significant challenges to our team as the pandemic forced us to modify many aspects of how we do business," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "We will continue to adapt to the ever changing circumstances to ensure our employees stay safe and our customers get the products and services they need to effectively operate their businesses."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2020 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Sales

$

2,092

$

2,260

Cost of goods sold

994

1,025

Gross profit

1,098

1,235







Operating expenses

1,079

1,147







Operating income


19

88







Non-operating income

0

43







Income before income taxes

19

131







Provision for income taxes

1

28







Net income

$

18

$

103







Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.01

$

0.03

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521

3,395,521


Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Sales

$

4,015

$

4,268

Cost of goods sold

1,918

1,966

Gross profit

2,097

2,302







Operating expenses

2,219

2,300







Operating income (loss)

(122)

2







Non-operating income

31

89







Income (loss) before income taxes

(91)

91







Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(18)

19







Net income (loss)

$

(73)

$

72







Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

(0.02)

$

0.02

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521

3,395,521

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands)


June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

(unaudited)









Current Assets





Cash and investments

$

9,052

$

8,830

Trade receivables, net

1,054

1,036

Inventories

1,735

1,695

Other current assets

174

159

Total current assets

12,015

11,720







Deferred income tax asset, long-term

221

203

Intangible assets, net

359

489

Property and equipment, net

1,024

1,063

Total assets

$

13,619

$

13,475







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












Current Liabilities





Current maturities of financing lease

$

6

$

5

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

776

560

Total current liabilities

782

565







Long-term liabilities





Financing lease, net of current maturities

15

19

Total long-term liabilities

15

19







Stockholders' equity





Common stock

339

339

Additional paid-in capital

2,034

2,030

Retained earnings

10,449

10,522

Total stockholders' equity

12,822

12,891







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,619

$

13,475

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

