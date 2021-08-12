Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Aug 12, 2021, 15:42 ET

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Record quarterly revenue of $2,462,000
  • Gross margin of 55.9%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Change

Net Sales

$

2,462

$

2,092

17.7

%

Gross Margin

55.9

%

52.5

%

340

bps

Operating Income


$

271

$

19

1326.3

%

Operating Income Margin

11.0

%

0.9

%

1010

bps

Income Before Income Taxes

$

271

$

19

1326.3

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$

.06

$

.01

500.0

%

Net sales in the second quarter increased 17.7% to $2,462,000 from $2,092,000 in the prior-year quarter.  For the first six months of 2021, net sales increased 8.7% to $4,363,000 from $4,015,000 for the first six months of the prior year.  Furthermore, gross margin for the quarter was 55.9%, up from 52.5% in the corresponding quarter in 2020, driven by a favorable product mix.

"We are pleased to report record revenue for the 2021 second quarter," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Our second quarter results were favorably impacted by orders for industrial automation applications, an area that continues to be important to our growth strategy."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2021 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Sales

$

2,462

$

2,092

Cost of goods sold

1,086

994

Gross profit

1,376

1,098







Operating expenses

1,105

1,079







Operating income


271

19







Non-operating income

0

0







Income before income taxes

271

19







Provision for income taxes

57

1







Net income

$

214

$

18







Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.06

$

0.01

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,413,444

3,395,521



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Sales

$

4,363

$

4,015

Cost of goods sold

1,997

1,918

Gross profit

2,366

2,097







Operating expenses

2,099

2,219







Operating income (loss)

267

(122)







Non-operating income

2

31







Income (loss) before income taxes

269

(91)







Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

57

(18)







Net income (loss)

$

212

$

(73)







Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

0.06

$

(0.02)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,433,609

3,395,521

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands)


June 30,

December 31,

2020

2020

Assets

(unaudited)









Current Assets





Cash and investments

$

9,581

$

9,131

Trade receivables, net

1,412

957

Inventories

1,525

1,572

Other current assets

176

196

Total current assets

12,694

11,856







Deferred income tax asset, long-term

274

246

Intangible assets, net

98

228

Property and equipment, net

952

989

Total assets

$

14,018

$

13,319







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












Current Liabilities





Current maturities of financing lease

$

6

$

6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,015

527

Total current liabilities

1,021

533







Long-term liabilities





Financing lease, net of current maturities

9

12

Total long-term liabilities

9

12







Stockholders' equity





Common stock

339

339

Additional paid-in capital

2,039

2,036

Retained earnings

10,610

10,398

Other comprehensive gain

0

1

Total stockholders' equity

12,988

12,774







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,018

$

13,319

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electro-sensors.com

Also from this source

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics