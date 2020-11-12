Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Quarterly revenue of $1,899,000 , down 7.3% from prior-year quarter

Gross margin of 52.2%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.1 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Net Sales $ 1,899 $ 2,049 -7.3% Gross Margin

52.2%

52.4% -20bps Operating Loss $ (54) $ (18) -200.0% Operating Loss Margin

(2.9)%

(0.9)% -200bps Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ (54) $ 25 -316.0% Earnings (Loss) Per Share (diluted) $ (0.01) $ 0.01 -200.0%

Net sales in the third quarter decreased 7.3% to $1,899,000 from $2,049,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, net sales decreased 6.4% to $5,914,000 from $6,317,000 for the first nine months of the prior year. Sales during the quarter continued to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted our ability to travel and visit customers.

"While COVID-19 continues to negatively impact our business, sales of our traditional wire-based products were fairly stable during the quarter," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "The larger impact was to sales of our HazardPRO wireless systems, which typically require greater engagement with the customer to move the sales process forward."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2020 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Sales $ 1,899

$ 2,049

Cost of goods sold

907



975

Gross profit

992



1,074















Operating expenses

1,046



1,092















Operating loss

(54)



(18)















Non-operating income

0



43















Income (loss) before income taxes

(54)



25















Provision for (benefit of) income taxes

(8)



6















Net income (loss) $ (46)

$ 19















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.01

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,398,533









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Sales $ 5,914

$ 6,317

Cost of goods sold

2,825



2,941

Gross profit

3,089



3,376















Operating expenses

3,265



3,392















Operating loss

(176)



(16)















Non-operating income

31



132















Income (loss) before income taxes

(145)



116















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(26)



25















Net income (loss) $ (119)

$ 91















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.04)

$ 0.03

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,397,385



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,103

$ 8,830

Trade receivables, net

1,039



1,036

Inventories

1,659



1,695

Other current assets

219



159

Total current assets

12,020



11,720















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

227



203

Intangible assets, net

294



489

Property and equipment, net

1,010



1,063

Total assets $ 13,551

$ 13,475















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 6

$ 5

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

754



560

Total current liabilities

760



565















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

14



19

Total long-term liabilities

14



19















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

339



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,035



2,030

Retained earnings

10,403



10,522

Total stockholders' equity

12,777



12,891















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,551

$ 13,475



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electro-sensors.com

