Electrochromic Materials Market Size, Share, Analysis, and Industry Forecasts up to 2026| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Electrochromic Materials 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge Analysis

Increased use in the automobile industry is one of the key factors driving the global electrochromic materials market growth. The automotive industry is a big market with great development potential in terms of the demand for electrochromic glass and films. These glasses are being increasingly deployed in doors, windows, sunroofs, and rearview mirrors to offer improved control over light and heat emission. This also lowers the vehicles' cooling and lighting expenses. In addition, the development on electric cars will also gain traction in the upcoming years, mainly in Europe, China, and the US. Electric cars also deploy smart glasses manufactured from electrochromic materials. Thus, rising development of electric cars will further drive the electrochromic materials market's growth during the forecast period.

However, drawbacks in conventional materials and their high processing cost will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period. The benefits of electrochromic windows have yet to be exploited on a large scale, as traditional materials have a high cost, durability, and functionality limitations. Traditional electrochromic fall short of the ideal smart window and have failed to obtain widespread acceptance, which is expected to hinder the growth of the electrochromic materials market during the forecast period.

View Report Outlook to Know more about the Key Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Electrochromic Materials 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Smart Windows

Smart windows application segment held the largest electrochromic materials market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest revenue during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing deployment of different types of smart window technologies including electrochromic, thermochromic, and polymer-dispersed liquid crystals. In addition, smart windows offer increased operational efficiency and minimized routine tasks. These advantages are likely to fuel the adoption of smart windows in many industrial applications, in turn, boosting the electrochromic materials market's growth during the forecast period.

Smart windows application segment held the largest electrochromic materials market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest revenue during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing deployment of different types of smart window technologies including electrochromic, thermochromic, and polymer-dispersed liquid crystals. In addition, smart windows offer increased operational efficiency and minimized routine tasks. These advantages are likely to fuel the adoption of smart windows in many industrial applications, in turn, boosting the electrochromic materials market's growth during the forecast period.

Displays



Others

Geography

North America

North America held the largest electrochromic materials market share in 2021. The region will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. The YOY growth during this period will vary between 17.81% and 20.88%. The increasing usage of smart glass in automobile windows is expected to rise the demand for EVs in the US, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the electrochromic materials market in North America during the projected period. The rising popularity and manufacturing of EVs will boost the demand for electrochromic materials during the projection period, in turn, leading the region to account for 34% of the overall market growth during the forecast period.

held the largest electrochromic materials market share in 2021. The region will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. The YOY growth during this period will vary between 17.81% and 20.88%. The increasing usage of smart glass in automobile windows is expected to rise the demand for EVs in the US, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the electrochromic materials market in during the projected period. The rising popularity and manufacturing of EVs will boost the demand for electrochromic materials during the projection period, in turn, leading the region to account for 34% of the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of each contributing segment of the market, Download a FREE Sample

Electrochromic Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The electrochromic materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the electrochromic materials market include Ashwin Ushas Corp., Changzhou Spectrum New Material Co. Ltd., ChromoGenics AB, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Gentex Corp., Giner Inc., iGlass Technology Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., View, Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electrochromic materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Electrochromic Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electrochromic materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electrochromic materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrochromic materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrochromic materials market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:



USB Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Memory Cards Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electrochromic Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.11% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashwin Ushas Corp., Changzhou Spectrum New Material Co. Ltd., ChromoGenics AB, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Gentex Corp., Giner Inc., iGlass Technology Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., View, Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Smart windows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashwin Ushas Corp.

Changzhou Spectrum New Material Co. Ltd.

ChromoGenics AB

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Gentex Corp.

Giner Inc.

iGlass Technology Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio