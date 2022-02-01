ElectroCraft, Inc. to Showcase Medical and Laboratory Automation Motion Control Solutions at SLAS 2022

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, Inc., the global fractional horsepower motor and motion solutions provider, will showcase their Medical and Laboratory Equipment product offer including the recently expanded Enhanced Series Stepper Linear Actuator product line at SLAS 2022 Booth #2738.

Linear Actuators for Biomedical Equipment

ElectroCraft enhanced series linear actuators have been available in a NEMA11 frame size for several years but are now being offered in both NEMA17 and NEMA23 frames for greatly enhanced performance capabilities. The complete Enhanced Series family is an ideal product for embedded applications such as laboratory equipment including pipetting, mass- spectrometry, chromatography, sample handling, dispensing systems and more.

"We are excited to showcase our product offer at the industry leading event to for laboratory automation, SLAS 2022. As a focused motion control company with an emphasis on medical and laboratory products, ElectroCraft brings best in class precision, torque and reliability in a small form factor that is required by laboratory automation equipment," notes Scott Rohlfs, Director of Product Marketing. "ElectroCraft motion solutions allow medical equipment manufacturers to reduce product footprints while significantly increasing performance."

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within medical, commercial, industrial and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require.

For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

To Learn More, Visit www.electrocraft.com

Contact:

Scott Sizemore, 310.374.6058, [email protected]

SOURCE ElectroCraft, Inc.