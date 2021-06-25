ElectroCraft, Inc. Welcomes Tom Dalton as President and CEO

STRATHAM, N.H., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, Inc., the global fractional horsepower motor and motion solutions provider, announces Tom Dalton as President and CEO.

ElectroCraft is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Dalton as President and Chief Executive Officer, ElectroCraft, Inc. ElectroCraft is excited to continue its global growth with the addition of Mr. Dalton's experience and stewardship.

Tom graduated from the Missouri School of Science and Technology (formerly University of Missouri, Rolla) with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering before spending 10 years with AT&T Microelectronics in engineering and various National and Global Account Executive functions. He, also, earned an MBA from University of Southern California. Tom has held key executive roles with Intersil, USBid, Tyco Electronics and Honeywell Sensing and Control and Nidec Corporation.

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require.

For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

