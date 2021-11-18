Electrodeionization Market to grow by USD 378.73 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water in Power Generation to Boost Growth | Technavio

The electrodeionization market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The electrodeionization market report covers the following areas:

Electrodeionization Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

End-user

Power Generation



Pharmaceuticals



Electronics And Semiconductor



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Electrodeionization Market 2021-2025 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The increasing demand for ultrapure water in power generation, growing demand due to its wide range of applications, and stringent pollution control programs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternate purification systems, complexities of managing wastewater resources, and change in energy mix will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Electrodeionization Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electrodeionization market, including BWT Phama and Biotech GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, HydroNovation, MEGA AS, OSMO SISTEMI Srl, Ovivo Inc., Qua Group LLC, SnowPure LLC, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electrodeionization market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electrodeionization Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our research, 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the electrodeionization market in APAC. In addition, the region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. Moreover, the growing demand for electrodeionization due to its wide range of applications is expected to facilitate the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Electrodeionization Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electrodeionization market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electrodeionization market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrodeionization market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrodeionization market vendors

Electrodeionization Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 378.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BWT Phama and Biotech GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, HydroNovation, MEGA AS, OSMO SISTEMI Srl, Ovivo Inc., Qua Group LLC, SnowPure LLC, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

