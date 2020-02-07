Electrolab Launches New Website to Enhance User Experience

With a fresh look and feel, the new site allows users to navigate through Electrolab's extensive product catalog with ease. The site delivers a fully responsive experience, allowing users to transition between desktop and mobile interfaces and conveniently access technical resources.

The new website reflects Electrolab's expanded technology focus on wireless communications, telemetry and IoT solutions. A new monthly blog feature provides a platform for Electrolab technical experts to offer insight on important topics related to Electrolab products and industries.

"As we continue to grow Electrolab's presence in our various markets, our objective is to upgrade the website features to better serve our expanding customer base. The new website makes it easier to share information with our visitors through the new blog, links to our social media pages (Twitter and LinkedIn) and our email newsletter," said Sharon Drees, Director of Marketing at Electrolab.

Electrolab, Inc. is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Boerne, Texas. For over 43 years, Electrolab has leveraged expertise in electrical and electronic technologies to design, engineer and manufacture sensors, precision measurement systems, communication and control devices for a variety of commercial products and industrial solutions. For more information please visit www.electrolabcontrols.com.

