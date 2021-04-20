Electrolux Announces $300,000 Gift to Anderson University During S.C. Governor's Visit

"We were delighted to host Governor McMaster and show him the $250 million investment we have made in Anderson to expand and modernize our factory," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "It was also a big honor to announce our $300,000 donation to Anderson University. Our expansion is advancing our employees' manufacturing skills, and we want to be the cornerstone of support as the university develops their new engineering program."

"One of the primary reasons companies like Electrolux continue to invest in our state and our people is that we have shown a commitment and ability to produce a highly skilled workforce," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "The fact that Electrolux has decided to bolster those efforts by advancing their workforce's skills and by investing in Anderson University's aspiring engineers shows their dedication to make a positive impact on our state and their community."

The Electrolux Anderson campus produces refrigerators and freezers. The following are ways the Electrolux is impacting the Anderson region:

During its 33 years in the community, Electrolux has provided support through monetary and product donations, and through volunteering.

Gave nearly $350,000 to Habitat for Humanity in Anderson , AIM and Homes of Hope in 2020.

to Habitat for Humanity in , AIM and Homes of Hope in 2020. Recently opened the new 800,000-square-foot manufacturing facility which is one of Electrolux's most automated factories globally.

Continues its commitment to fighting COVID-19 and providing a safe working environment for its employees. On Wednesday, April 21 , Electrolux and the Medical University of SC are hosting a public COVID vaccination event at its Anderson factory from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Added Pike, "We are thrilled that Governor McMaster got to see the great work our incredible team is doing here. We are deeply committed to our employees and our community and we couldn't be prouder to be part of Anderson."

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2020 Electrolux had sales of USD 14 billion and employed 48,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

SOURCE Electrolux