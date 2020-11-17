Electrolux Implements BrandComply To Manage Global Licensing Program

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group recently finalized their implementation of Octane5's Licensing Enterprise platform, BrandComply, allowing Electrolux to integrate its global licensing operations on a single robust platform.

"Electrolux's dedication to corporate responsibility and sustainability is world-class and we were gratified that they shared our vision and chose BrandComply to help support strategic licensing goals," stated Octane5's co-founder, Matt Dunn. "As we have worked together to launch their organization on BrandComply, the learnings and collaboration has been outstanding. We're excited about the information they'll be able to access through the system to make their business even better."

"From our first interactions with the Octane5 team, we could tell that BrandComply was closely aligned with our vision and had the ability to deliver precisely to our requirements," stated Ciarán Coyle, Global Vice President & Head, Electrolux Group Global Brand Licensing. "We've continued to be impressed with not only the technology, but also the team of professionals at Octane5 that support us. Their launch process is a fine-tuned machine that had us up and running and trained on the site within our tight launch timeframe. Our licensing program is highly aligned to our global corporate initiatives to ensure supply chain transparency and responsibility and BrandComply is comprehensively equipped to support these goals."

About Octane5:

Octane5 is a team of licensing system and brand compliance experts delivering software and security products to leading global brands. Octane5 is the team behind the BrandComply licensing enterprise platform that delivers brand compliance and protection through a fully integrated suite of software and security products that control virtually every aspect of the brand licensing ecosystem. Operating out of offices in Atlanta GA, Indianapolis IN, Los Angeles CA and London UK, the Octane5 team serves a global client base consisting of hundreds of brands and tens of thousands of licensees.

Contact:

Jim Kucia

EVP, Business Development

[email protected] +1 404-889-8620

About Electrolux:

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year.

SOURCE Octane5 International