Electrolux Kicks off 100 Year Anniversary Celebrations With Book About its History

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading appliance manufacturer Electrolux, founded by Swedish entrepreneur Axel Wenner-Gren, is turning 100 this year. Kicking off the company's official anniversary celebrations, Electrolux is releasing a new book about its journey from start-up to a global leader. The book release is the start of celebrations that will include a number of events and new initiatives throughout 2019.

'Shape living for the better: The first 100 years of Electrolux', portrays the life of Electrolux founder Axel Wenner-Gren and the story of Electrolux that for a whole century has provided millions of homes around the world with new innovations and smart design that shaped living for the better for consumers.

The Electrolux story is rich with groundbreaking innovations, as well as bold entrepreneurs with cutting-edge sales methods and great visions. It's a history of fearless expansion and acquisitions, fast globalization and restructuring, as well as of consumer insight and world-class design. It's brought to life in the book by former business journalist and historian Ronald Fagerfjäll who gathered information from the extensive Electrolux archive at the Swedish Center for Business History.

The book contains unique documents and around 300 images from the company's entire history, many of which have never been published before. Many of these images, including classic advertisements and TV commercials are now also made available on the history section of the Electrolux website: www.electroluxgroup.com/history.

Shape living for the better: The first 100 years of Electrolux, is published by Business History Publishing in Sweden. It is available for download as a PDF and eBook on the Electrolux website, and an audio version will be published soon. It is also printed in an English edition with hard covers which can be purchased from online book stores.

Electrolux will celebrate its anniversary day August 29, 2019, at a new brand experience center at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and present new initiatives for even more sustainable living over the next 100 years.

