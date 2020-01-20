Electrolux Service Tips, Powered by Mize, is now available for Independent Service Providers for Subscription

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that Electrolux has launched subscription-based access to Service Tips powered by Mize to Independent service providers.

(PRNewsfoto/Mize)

Electrolux is a global leader in home appliances and appliances for professional use, selling more than 40 million products to customers in 150 countries every year. The company focuses on innovations that are thoughtfully designed, based on extensive consumer insight, to meet the real needs of consumers and professionals.

Electrolux Service Tips, powered by Mize Service Knowledge Management application, provides service providers with access to Electrolux's Service Manuals, Service Bulletins, how-to Videos, and other service content using a subscription model. Electrolux had previously rolled out Service Tips application to all authorized service providers. The Service Tips application has reduced both the number of calls to the Electrolux Technical Support center and the length of hold times that Technicians experience.

"Our success with Service Tips for authorized service providers led us to the decision to make this application available to Independent providers," remarks Danny Dailey, Senior Manager Technical Service Operations, Electrolux Home Care Products. "Since consumers have the option to utilize Independent service providers on our out-of-warranty products, we want to ensure that consumers continue to have a good experience with our products regardless of who they use for service. Providing Independent service providers with access to Service Tips, enables us to protect our brand and facilitate collaboration with a broader segment of the market."

Service Tips powered by Mize consolidates all knowledge resources, supports different content types, and connects all stakeholders to optimize productivity and maximize product uptime. Mize and Electrolux will be training the appliance service technicians on Service Tips at the upcoming 2020 ASTI organized by United Appliance Servicers at St Pete Beach, Florida from Jan 19-23, 2020. Service Providers can also signup for the Electrolux Service Tips free trial and subscription at the conference.

"Mize is excited that Electrolux has expanded access to Service Tips to include Independent service providers. In recent years, manufacturers have been exploring ways to monetize proprietary service knowledge and expand their ecosystems to include Independent service providers for the benefit of improved Customer Experience," notes Jim Rushton, VP/GM B2C Service Solutions. "Electrolux is leading the industry to enable independent service providers to deliver service experience consumers expect. We believe Service Tips will have a positive impact on market share, customer loyalty, and service profitability for Electrolux."

"Mize is well suited to meet the needs of Durable Equipment Manufacturers who want to monetize their investment in service infrastructure and expand their service partner ecosystems. Mize optimizes all post-sale service interactions from product registration to trade-in to deliver a seamless experience during the entire customer lifecycle," remarks Michael Blumberg, CMO of Mize. "We focus on delivering best-in-class solutions that enable manufacturers to increase the value of their brand."

Mize Service Knowledge Management facilitates access to a broad array of knowledge related feature functionality including but not limited to service manuals, 2D/3D Parts Catalogs, Service Bulletins, AR/MR, Guided Solutions, Interactive Schematics, video conferencing, and training videos. You can learn more about Mize Service Knowledge Management by visiting https://m-ize.com/service-knowledge-management/

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a global leader in home appliances and appliances for professional use, selling more than 40 million products to customers in 150 countries every year. The company focuses on innovations that are thoughtfully designed, based on extensive consumer insight, to meet the real needs of consumers and professionals. Electrolux products include refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, ranges and ovens, room air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and vacuum cleaners. This excellence has been recognized with prestigious design awards from leading organizations around the globe. To learn more about Electrolux visit www.electroluxappliances.com

SOURCE Mize

Related Links

http://www.m-ize.com

