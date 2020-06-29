Electrolyte Hydration Powder Packets Recommended as Hangover Treatment by Users

BRISTOL, England, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revival Shots is helping ease the dreaded hangover with its electrolyte hydration powder packets. Backed by science and based on a World Health Organization formula, Revival Shots is designed to deliver unrivaled levels of water absorption into the bloodstream, helping people reach their peak mental and physical performance.

Find more about hydration powder packets at: amazon.com/dp/electrolyte-powder-packets/B07B8QDSNQ

Senior spokesperson for the brand, Daniel Elahi says, "Here at Revival we understand that if you work, play or party hard it can often mean feeling under the weather the next day. Having attended many festivals, party holidays and university events, we understand the need to not only seize the night but to be at your best in the morning."

Alcohol is a diuretic, which causes the body to increase the excretion of water by the body, thereby leading to dehydration. Consumers have been highly impressed with the electrolyte powder packets for relieving the most common hangover symptoms including fatigue and weakness, extreme thirst and dry mouth, headaches and muscle aches, nausea, brain fog, dizziness and increased heart rate.

A satisfied user comments in her review, "I had to stop drinking my few glasses of wine a night during the weekdays because I'd feel so hungover the next day...proving I'm definitely not 22 anymore! I had given up hope. Then I tried these! The tropical flavor is so good and all you do is add the powder to the water. For the price, the amount of vitamins and the benefits (hangover gone), this is a great deal. I also love that this is a small family owned company. Definitely going to give the other flavors a try! So happy to have my weeknight wine back."

Revival Shots stands behind the quality and performance of its products. "Feel the difference guaranteed, or your money back," states Elahi.

Those interested in more information about Revival Shots electrolyte powder packets, please visit the official company website or Amazon storefront.

About Revival Shots

Revival is on a mission to help you "Live Your Best Life". Our goal is to change to world with superior hydration.

