Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

The Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Growing Population and Rising need for consistent measurement and monitoring of industrial fluids are the key factors influence market growth. Moreover, advances in flowmeter technology will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the inability to measure non-conductive fluids is limiting the market growth.

Electromagnetic flowmeters are devices employed to measure the flow of conductive fluids inside a pipe. Electromagnetic flow meters, by contrast, work best with grimy fluids. They are easy to install, cost-effective and low maintenance. Electromagnetic flowmeters work on Faraday's law of Induction, thus, they consume electrodes to measure process flow.

By Application, Water and Wastewater segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing investments in water infrastructure. Electromagnetic flow meters are used to measure treated and untreated sewage, processed water, water, and chemicals. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growth in this region is attributed to the surge in industrial growth and higher requirement of wastewater management.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

5.3 In-line Magnetic Flowmeters

5.4 Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters



6 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transmitters

6.3 Non-magnetic Flow Tubes

6.4 Magnetic Coils

6.5 Sensing Electrodes



7 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Excitation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct Current (DC)

7.3 Alternating Current (AC)



8 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ultrasonic

8.3 Differential Pressure

8.4 Coriolis

8.5 Magnetic

8.6 Positive Displacement

8.7 Turbine

8.8 Vortex

8.9 Other Types



9 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power Generation

9.3 Pulp and Paper

9.4 Metals and Mining

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.6 Water and Wastewater

9.7 Oil and Gas

9.8 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

9.9 Food and Beverages

9.10 Municipal Applications

9.11 Agricultural

9.12 Automotive

9.13 Precision and Optics Industry

9.14 Electrical and Electronics

9.15 Sensors



10 Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Invensys plc

12.2 Endress+Hauser AG

12.3 Hitachi Ltd

12.4 Flow Technology

12.5 Yokogawa Electric Corp

12.6 ABB Ltd.

12.7 Omega

12.8 Bronkhorst

12.9 Fine Tek

12.10 Magnetrol

12.11 Riels

12.12 Greyline Instruments

12.13 Spirax Sarco

12.14 Mass Flow

12.15 Isoil

12.16 Sika



