Electromedical Technologies Announces Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Aug 18, 2022, 09:13 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to provide its Financial and Operational Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
"We continue to drive toward scalable growth and new innovations, positioning the Company as an emerging leader in technologies that offer a drug-free path to a pain-free life," noted Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical. "Q2 delivered another quarter of robust growth in net sales. And we made significant progress in board governance and product development."
Financial Performance Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
- Net Sales increased 11% over Q2 2021 to $225k primarily due to increased unit sales.
- Gross Margin increased to 80% as compared to 75% in Q2 2021.
- Loss from operations was ($283K) versus ($525K) in Q2 2021, an 85% improvement.
- Net loss was ($536K) versus ($775K) in Q2 2021, a 31% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.
Financial Performance Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
- Net Sales increased 21% year over the six months ended June 30,2021 to $447K.
- Gross Margin remained at 75% for both six-month periods.
- Loss from operations was ($672K) versus ($1.2M) in the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 46% improvement.
- Net loss was ($1.7M) versus ($3.3M) in the six months ended June 30,2021, a 49% improvement, reflecting increased gross profit and reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and interest.
The Company's business model remained resilient during the quarter ended June 30 despite macro headwinds, including inflation, a slowdown in consumer spending, and continued global supply chain concerns. During the quarter, Electromedical was able to achieve top and bottom-line growth at improved margins, shrinking the Company's loss from operations by over 50% year over year, moving the Company closer to EBITDA profitability.
The Company continues to invest in expanding its sales and marketing resources as well as developing next-generation technology capable of providing scalable accelerating growth in the months and quarters ahead.
The Company was also able to shore up its balance sheet during the quarter by working with one of its most significant stakeholders to reduce debt carried by the Company by more than $600k in a debt-to-equity conversion involving restricted shares.
In addition, the Company added strong talent and experience to its Board of Directors with the addition of Lee Benson, a proven leader with an established track record of profound success in business and the engineering space.
Wolfson added, "We have reduced dilution risk, shored up the balance sheet, and added proven leadership talent to our board, building governance and strategic value into the core of the Company as we move toward scaling the business. We have a number of updates in the works related to R&D achievements and further investments in driving expanding sales. I look forward to providing additional updates soon."
About Electromedical Technologies
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.
For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.
Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.
|
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
170,048
|
$
|
383,170
|
Accounts receivable
|
31,790
|
35,085
|
Inventories
|
196,924
|
218,510
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
24,930
|
38,002
|
Total current assets
|
423,692
|
674,767
|
Property and equipment, net
|
721,875
|
727,344
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,145,567
|
$
|
1,402,111
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
274,251
|
$
|
214,785
|
Credit cards payable
|
14,686
|
11,283
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
539,237
|
317,037
|
Customer deposits
|
21,850
|
—
|
Convertible promissory notes, net of discount of $492,877 and
|
1,289,476
|
811,687
|
Related party notes payable
|
—
|
57,875
|
Long term debt, current portion
|
30,490
|
29,502
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,169,990
|
1,442,169
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Bank debt, net of current portion
|
511,613
|
518,849
|
Government debt, net of current portion
|
153,789
|
154,429
|
Other liabilities
|
9,204
|
9,167
|
Total liabilities
|
2,844,596
|
2,124,614
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
|
—
|
—
|
Stockholders' deficit
|
Series A Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1,000,000 shares
|
355,000
|
355,000
|
Series B Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1 share authorized and 0
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $.00001 par value, 500,000,000 and 250,000,000
|
1,048
|
876
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
20,401,493
|
20,804,333
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(22,456,570)
|
(21,882,712)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(1,699,029)
|
(722,503)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$
|
1,145,567
|
$
|
1,402,111
a) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
|
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$
|
221,894
|
$
|
166,440
|
Cost of sales
|
67,641
|
41,951
|
Gross profit
|
154,253
|
124,849
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
879,810
|
1,689,383
|
Loss from operations
|
(725,557)
|
(1,564,534)
|
Other income (expense)
|
Interest expense
|
(213,379)
|
(1,060,302)
|
Change in fair market value of derivative liabilities
|
—
|
14,798
|
Other income (expense)
|
—
|
(428)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(205,600)
|
—
|
Forgiveness of debt
|
—
|
50,082
|
Total other expense
|
(418,979)
|
(995,850)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(1,144,536)
|
$
|
(2,560,384)
|
Deemed dividend related to warrant resets
|
(63,381)
|
(510,222)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
(1,207,917)
|
(3,070,606)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
97,260,915
|
28,558,027
|
Weighted average loss per share - basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.11)
b) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
|
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Total
|
Series A Preferred
|
Series B Preferred
|
Common Stock
|
Paid in
|
Accumulated
|
Stockholders'
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Capital
|
Deficit
|
Deficit
|
Balance, December 31, 2021
|
$
|
355,000
|
500,000
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
$
|
876
|
87,725,842
|
$
|
20,804,333
|
$
|
(21,882,712)
|
$
|
(722,503)
|
Shares issued for consulting services
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
106
|
10,600,000
|
356,794
|
—
|
356,900
|
Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
142,996
|
—
|
142,996
|
Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
63,381
|
(63,381)
|
—
|
Adoption of ASU 2020-06
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,013,414)
|
634,059
|
(379,355)
|
Issuance of common stock for cash
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
15
|
1,500,000
|
42,751
|
—
|
42,766
|
Cashless warrant exercises
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
51
|
5,129,725
|
(51)
|
—
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,703
|
—
|
4,703
|
Net loss
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,144,536)
|
(1,144,536)
|
Balance, March 31, 2022
|
$
|
355,000
|
500,000
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
1,048
|
104,955,567
|
$
|
20,401,493
|
$
|
(22,456,570)
|
$
|
(1,699,029)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
|
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
Total
|
Preferred Stock
|
Common Stock
|
Paid in
|
Accumulated
|
Stockholders'
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Capital
|
Deficit
|
Deficit
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
$
|
355,000
|
500,000
|
$
|
269
|
27,175,800
|
$
|
7,957,860
|
$
|
(9,631,732)
|
$
|
(1,318,603)
|
Shares issued for consulting services
|
—
|
—
|
11
|
1,084,120
|
693,815
|
—
|
693,826
|
Warrant issued in conjunction with convertible promissory note
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
420,096
|
—
|
420,096
|
Warrants reset in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
510,222
|
(510,222)
|
—
|
Conversion of convertible promissory notes
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
1,019,113
|
380,093
|
—
|
380,103
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
11
|
1,100,000
|
604,890
|
—
|
604,901
|
Net loss
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,560,384)
|
(2,560,384)
|
Balance, March 31, 2021
|
$
|
355,000
|
500,000
|
301
|
30,379,033
|
$
|
10,566,976
|
$
|
(12,702,338)
|
$
|
(1,780,061)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
|
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(1,144,536)
|
$
|
(2,560,384)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
361,603
|
1,298,727
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,469
|
5,469
|
Forgiveness of debt
|
—
|
(49,783)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
205,600
|
—
|
Amortization of debt discount and day one derivative loss and warrant expense
|
164,710
|
1,010,601
|
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities- convertible promissory notes
|
—
|
(14,798)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,295
|
(4,178)
|
Inventories
|
21,586
|
(129,791)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
13,072
|
161,990
|
Other assets
|
—
|
7,000
|
Accounts payable
|
59,466
|
(42,284)
|
Credit cards payable
|
3,403
|
(1,057)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(33,400)
|
9,817
|
Customer deposits
|
21,850
|
(18,301)
|
Other liabilities
|
37
|
(265)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(317,845)
|
(327,237)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayments on bank debt
|
(6,888)
|
(6,556)
|
Related party notes payable-net
|
(57,875)
|
(50,000)
|
Issuance of convertible promissory notes
|
494,220
|
712,500
|
Repayments on convertible promissory notes
|
(367,500)
|
—
|
Repayments on notes payable
|
—
|
(12,846)
|
Issuance of common stock for cash - net
|
42,766
|
—
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
104,723
|
643,098
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(213,122)
|
315,861
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
383,170
|
264,913
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
170,048
|
$
|
580,774
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
72,308
|
$
|
16,356
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
January 1,2022 adoption of ASU2020-06
|
$
|
379,355
|
$
|
—
|
Warrants, common stock and beneficial conversion feature issued in conjunction with convertible
|
$
|
192,996
|
$
|
420,096
|
Derivative liabilities issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
974,931
|
Conversion of convertible promissory notes, derivative liabilities and accrued interest into shares of
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
380,103
SOURCE Electromedical Technologies, Inc
