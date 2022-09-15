Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 509.82 million, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electromyography (EMG) devices market report covers the following areas:

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electromyography (EMG) devices market, including Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc.

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals and Clinics: The hospitals and clinics segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. EMG devices can also be used in NCS and IONM. Stationary EMG devices have the ability to store the profiles of multiple patients, have in-built storage of reference values for normative motor unit potential, and provide easy generation of reports. During the forecast period, the demand for EMG devices will continue to grow owing to the rising prevalence of various neuromuscular diseases and injuries and the increasing number of people with disability caused by stroke.



Rehabilitation Centers



Homecare

Geography

North America : This region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as advanced healthcare services offered in the US and Canada , a large number of patients with neuromuscular diseases, and innovations in EMG devices. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the electromyography (EMG) devices market in North America .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electromyography (EMG) devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electromyography (EMG) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electromyography (EMG) devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electromyography (EMG) devices market vendors

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 509.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

