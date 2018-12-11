Electron Microscope Market Worth $5.7 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 7.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, California, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electron microscope market size is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Rising investment in research and increasing use of electron microscopes in industries such as semiconductors, life sciences, and materials research Industries is anticipated to boost the market growth. Developing countries offer new investment avenues to the global market giants. The developing infrastructure and increasing research investments are driving the demand for advanced medical devices in these countries.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global electron microscopes market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period

Scanning electron microscope segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Life sciences segment captured the largest market share in 2017

Nanotechnology is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth over the forecast period owing to rising investments from global market players.

Microscopes are used extensively in the field of semiconductors. In the field of life sciences, they can be used in clinical trials, toxicology, pathology, diagnosis of diseases, and various other sub disciplines. Microscopy can also be used for characterization of materials, to study their internal structures, and various other applications. They are used in forensics, food industry, healthcare, and chemical among other industries.

Few of the key players in the electron microscopes market are Nikon Metrology Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific.; ZEISS, International; JEOL Ltd.; Angstrom Advanced Inc.; Hirox Europe Ltd.; and Hitachi High-Technologies Europe GmbH. Regional and service portfolio expansions and mergers and acquisitions are the key strategic undertakings adopted by these players. For instance, in June 2018, Thermo Fischer Scientific acquired electron microscope software console from Roper technologies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electron microscopes market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Electron Microscope Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Scanning Transmission

Electron Microscope Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Material Sciences Nanotechnology Lifesciences Semiconductors Others

Electron Microscope Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



