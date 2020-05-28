ElectroNeek Partners with Microsoft to boost remote productivity

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroNeek , an end-to-end intelligent automation platform that lets business users with no prior IT skills automate repetitive tasks, has announced their partnership with Microsoft to help customers to increase the scalability of their automation initiatives with Azure cloud infrastructure.

The announcement came soon after ElectroNeek attracted $2.5M in a venture funding round led by NYC-based 645 Ventures. In the most recent release, ElectroNeek lets users automatically discover automation opportunities and build software robots.

"We are incredibly proud of the success ElectroNeek has had over the last two years, as organizations around the world are using the ElectroNeek platform to robotize time-consuming business processes and increase their productivity," said Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-founder and CEO of ElectroNeek Robotics, "We are delighted to partner with Microsoft as we continue to strengthen ElectroNeek and expand the capabilities and services of our platform. The partnership with Microsoft will not only improve our offerings to our current clients, but will also allow us to scale to new opportunities quickly."

ElectroNeek further became a member of Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource as a service provider in Financial Services and other industries.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek Robotics, a Y Combinator company, builds an end-to-end automation platform for business users to discover and robotize repetitive business processes. The ElectroNeek Platform lets users analyze how employees interact with different software on office and work-from-home computers and proactively identify automation opportunities to improve business efficiency.

ElectroNeek automatically generates automation recommendations for users and provides a robust Robotic Process Automation (RPA) suite. Its intuitive interface lets business users design and manage their own automated workflows. Gartner has recently recognized ElectroNeek as one of the top Global RPA vendors. ElectroNeek was named a leading RPA platform by G2 ("Top-3 RPA platforms in the US") and Capterra and has clients among Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Consulting, and other industries.

Originally founded in NYC in 2019, ElectroNeek Robotics is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at www.electroneek.com .

Contact:

Alexey Astafyev

[email protected]

Related Links

www.electroneek.com

SOURCE ElectroNeek Robotics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electroneek.com

