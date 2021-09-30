ElectroNeek™ Recognized as a Top RPA Aspirant by Everest Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Everest Group's PEAK Matrix RPA report recognized ElectroNeek as a ground-breaking top aspirant for the second consecutive year, signaling ElectroNeek as one of the prominent RPA leaders in the market.

ElectroNeek remains the youngest vendor named a leading aspirant (of 22 total RPA global vendors recognized). This consistent growth shows landscape-changing movement on the peak matrix for a RPA vendor with such a unique, MSP-focused ecosystem.

"We are happy and proud to receive recognition from the Everest Group's prestigious RPA PEAK Matrix Report for the second year in a row. Recognition in the aspirant position displays our immense business expansion and innovation, as well as our growing popularity in the RPA market.

Our team continues to work extensively to grow our RPA solutions to offer the best results for our clients new and old. We look forward to expanding our RPA solutions as we aim for a leadership position next year."

Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-founder & CEO, ElectroNeek

The unique RPA ecosystem for managed service providers

ElectroNeek's innovative RPA business model allows MSPs and system integrator partners to establish lasting relationships with their customers and deliver high-value automation solutions to grow their business exponentially. Additionally, our support team is always there to assist in sales and marketing initiatives where needed.

Our RPA platform and unique ecosystem offer what MSPs value most: the ability to maximize their margins and overcome the difficult landscape that is the current competitive RPA industry. ElectroNeek allows MSPs to derive the most profits by removing bots licensing and end-client development tools costs.

ElectroNeek's core RPA tools include:

Studio Pro : An integrated development environment allowing clients to build limitless automated workflows and RPA bots.

: An integrated development environment allowing clients to build limitless automated workflows and RPA bots. Orchestrator : A control room for clients to manage all the RPA bots from a centralized location.

: A control room for clients to manage all the RPA bots from a centralized location. Bot Runner : A tool that allows users to have many attended and unattended RPA bots run simultaneously without purchasing a commercial software license.

ElectroNeek's focus to help MSPs succeed offers a clear vision for innovation in the RPA industry: an ease of development and deployment of automation solutions.

Learn more about ElectroNeek's Recent Growth:

What is the Everest PEAK Matrix Report?

The Everest Group publishes the PEAK Matrix report every year. The information aims to offer an objective, data-based review of RPA services provided by different vendors, their capabilities, and their impact on global markets. It uses the peak matrix, which divides the RPA companies into three categories: leaders, major contenders, and aspirants.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek is the top RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with offices in North America, India, Europe, and Latin America. More than 500 customers and partners trust ElectroNeek worldwide to deliver hyper-automation solutions and support.

ElectroNeek is the preferred RPA vendor for many globally recognized and leading regional MSPs, such as BDO, HLB, and Compasso, and enterprise clients such as Electrolux, Epiroc, Sage, and 7-Eleven.

Contacts:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ElectroNeek Robotics, Inc.