Electronic Adhesives Market Size to Grow by USD 1.43 Bn| 76% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The electronic Adhesives Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Corp.

Corp. Arkema SA

Chemence Inc.

Dexerials Corp.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dymax Corp.

Elkem ASA

EpoxySet Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Indium Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Master Bond Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 76 percent of market growth. The electronic adhesives market in APAC is dominated by China, India, and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, APAC's electronic adhesives market will benefit from the rising population.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Japan, the UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Electronic Adhesives Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The surface mounting segment's share of the electronic adhesives market will expand significantly. In recent years, there has been an increase in the use of adhesives in surface-mount devices. Surface-mount adhesives are commonly used in PCB surface-mount assemblies to hold components in place during soldering or double-sided reflow. These adhesives prevent component displacement during high-speed procedures and have enough strength to keep surface-mount devices in place during the soldering process. Surface-mount adhesives will drive the electronic adhesives market expansion over the forecast period due to these factors.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the electronic adhesives market is technological advances in adhesives. Another trend contributing to market growth is product launches. One of the issues limiting the growth of the electronic adhesives market is fluctuating raw material prices.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Electronic Adhesives Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Surface Disinfectants Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reflective Materials Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electronic Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Arkema SA, Chemence Inc., Dexerials Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Elkem ASA, EpoxySet Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Surface mounting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Surface mounting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Surface mounting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Surface mounting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Surface mounting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conformal coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Conformal coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conformal coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Conformal coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conformal coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wire tacking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Wire tacking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wire tacking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Wire tacking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wire tacking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Potting and encapsulation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Potting and encapsulation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Potting and encapsulation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Potting and encapsulation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Potting and encapsulation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Silicon adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Silicon adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Silicon adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Silicon adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Silicon adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Polyurethane adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Polyurethane adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Polyurethane adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Polyurethane adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Polyurethane adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Acrylic adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Acrylic adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Acrylic adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Acrylic adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Acrylic adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Epoxy adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Chart on Epoxy adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Epoxy adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Epoxy adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Epoxy adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 72: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 74: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Electrically conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Electrically conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Electrically conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Electrically conductive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Electrically conductive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Thermally conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Thermally conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Thermally conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Thermally conductive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Thermally conductive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 UV curing adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on UV curing adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UV curing adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UV curing adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UV curing adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 93: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 94: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 96: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 97: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 102: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 110: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 114: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 122: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 126: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 127: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 128: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 129: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 130: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 131: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 132: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 133: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 134: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 135: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 136: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 137: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 138: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 139: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 140: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 141: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 142: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 143: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 144: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 145: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 146: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 147: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 148: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 149: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 150: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 151: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 152: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 153: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Arkema SA

Exhibit 154: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Arkema SA - Key news



Exhibit 157: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Arkema SA - Segment focus

12.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 159: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Elkem ASA

Exhibit 163: Elkem ASA - Overview



Exhibit 164: Elkem ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Elkem ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Elkem ASA - Segment focus

12.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 167: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 170: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.8 H.B. Fuller Co.

Exhibit 172: H.B. Fuller Co. - Overview



Exhibit 173: H.B. Fuller Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key news



Exhibit 175: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: H.B. Fuller Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 177: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 178: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 180: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.10 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 182: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 186: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 187: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 188: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 189: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 191: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 192: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 193: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 194: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 195: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 196: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 197: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 198: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 199: Research methodology



Exhibit 200: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 201: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 202: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio