Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Report 2019 - Annual Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024
May 20, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) in number of B2C electronic bills generated.
The report profiles 78 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ACI Worldwide (USA)
- Bottomline Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Communications Data Group Inc. (USA)
- CSG Systems International Inc. (USA)
- CyberSource Corporation (USA)
- ebpSource Limited (UK)
- eBillingHub (USA)
- Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada)
- Fiserv Inc. (USA)
- FIS (USA)
- Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (USA)
- Jopari Solutions Inc. (USA)
- MasterCard (USA)
- Pagero AB (Sweden)
- PayPal Inc. (USA)
- SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Sorriso Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Striata (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy
Market Overview
Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide
Convenience & Mobility
Increased Savings & Cost-Effectiveness
Streamlined Billing Workflow
Enhanced Transparency
Higher Banking Fees for Conventional Services
EBPP Models
Market Outlook
Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing
The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment
SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity
ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment
SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP
Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing
Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity
Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments
Advanced Payment Systems
Automatic and Recurring Payment Options
Multiple Payment Techniques
Payment Option on Multiple Devices
Electronic Reminder for Bill Payment
Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions
Personalized e-Billing
Analytics and Subscriber Data Intelligence
Banner Advertising and Chatbots
Passive Integration
Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth
Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions
Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment
Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth
Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market
Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones
Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments
Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP
Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets
Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential
Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern
Lack of Common Standards
Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP
EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper
3. EBPP - SERVICE OVERVIEW
Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP)
Benefits of EBPP from End-User/Customer's Perspective
Benefits of EBPP from Biller's Perspective
Benefits of EBPP to Banks and Remittance Processors
Components of EBPP
Electronic Bill Presentment
Push Method
Pull Method
Multi-Channel Method
Electronic Bill Payment
Electronic Bill Posting
Parties Involved in Implementing EBPP
Billers
End-users/Consumers
Bill Consolidator
Banks/Financial Institutions
Agents/Intermediaries
Biller Payment Provider
Biller Service Provider
Customer Service Provider
Customer's Payments Provider
Effectiveness of Billing and Payment Processes
Typical Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Bill Presentment Models
Biller-Direct/Direct EBPP
Advantages
Disadvantages
Perquisites for Implementing Biller-direct EBPP Solution
Consolidator Model
Advantages
Disadvantages
Variations of Consolidator Model
Thin Consolidator
Thick Consolidator
Personal Consolidator
Biller-direct Managed Services Provider (MSP) Model
Similarities in MSP and Thick Consolidator Models
Distinct Features of Biller-Direct MSP Model
Bill Presentment Models - Comparison on Select Parameters
Consumer-to-Business (C2B) Payment Choices
Typical C2B Bill Payment Models
Direct Model
Indirect Model
Exposition of Different Payment Instruments
Automated Clearing House (ACH)
Credit Cards
Debit Cards
Checks
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players in the EBPP Ecosystem
4.2 Product/Service Launches
Nordis Technologies Expands ExpressoPay EBPP System Capabilities
HKMA and PBoC's Guangzhou Branch Launch EBPP Service
WaterSmart Software Introduces Electronic Presentment & Payment Solution
Jack Henry & Associates Launches New Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment Solution
MEPS Unveils New Electronic Bill Payment Solution in Jordan
PayFort Introduces Saudi Payments Option
RedFin Launches Web-based EBPP Platform
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
TLD Law Chooses eBillingHub e-Billing Solution
Everlink Selects ACI's UP Retail Payments for Providing Modernized Payment Solutions
ACI Worldwide to Team Up with MTFX Group
ACI Enters into Strategic Partnership with Walletron
ACI Worldwide Partners with BMO Financial Group
ACI Worldwide Enters into Strategic Partnership with N2N Services
NACHA Partners with Alacriti for EBPP
Discover and FitPay Enter into Partnership to Provide Payments to IoT Devices
Worldline Takes Over SIX Payment Services
Payment Data Systems to Take Over Singular Payments
Fiserv Acquires Monitise
AGS Transact Technologies Collaborates with ACI Worldwide
ACI Partners with Turkish Bank UK
ACI Worldwide Partners with VocaLink
ACI Worldwide Collaborates with Raphaels Bank
Invoice Cloud Takes Over Metropolitan Communications
Magyar Telekom Terminates Tvszmla EBPP Service and Joins Djnet
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Popular Bill Presentment and Payment Models in Review
Consolidator Bill Presentment Model to Outstrip Biller-Direct
Multiple Payment Options at Consumer Disposal
E-Invoicing Systems Gradually Gain Prominence
Electronic Billing - A Greener Alternative
EBPP Gaining Ground in Utility Sector
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Canada
Market Analysis
6.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
E-Invoicing Market in Europe: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.4 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Latin American Countries Spearhead Adoption of E-Invoicing Systems
B. Market Analytics
6.5 Rest of World
Market Analysis
7. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 78 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 79)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (5)
- Europe (12)
- France (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (4)
- Africa (2)
