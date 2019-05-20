Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Report 2019 - Annual Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) in number of B2C electronic bills generated.



The report profiles 78 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ACI Worldwide ( USA )

) Bottomline Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Communications Data Group Inc. ( USA )

) CSG Systems International Inc. ( USA )

) CyberSource Corporation ( USA )

) ebpSource Limited (UK)

eBillingHub ( USA )

) Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. ( Canada )

) Fiserv Inc. ( USA )

) FIS ( USA )

) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. ( USA )

& Associates Inc. ( ) Jopari Solutions Inc. ( USA )

) MasterCard ( USA )

) Pagero AB ( Sweden )

) PayPal Inc. ( USA )

) SIX Payment Services Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Sorriso Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Striata ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy

Market Overview

Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide

Convenience & Mobility

Increased Savings & Cost-Effectiveness

Streamlined Billing Workflow

Enhanced Transparency

Higher Banking Fees for Conventional Services

EBPP Models

Market Outlook

Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment

SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity

ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP

Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments

Advanced Payment Systems

Automatic and Recurring Payment Options

Multiple Payment Techniques

Payment Option on Multiple Devices

Electronic Reminder for Bill Payment

Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions

Personalized e-Billing

Analytics and Subscriber Data Intelligence

Banner Advertising and Chatbots

Passive Integration

Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions

Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment

Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth

Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market

Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones

Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP

Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets

Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential

Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern

Lack of Common Standards

Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP

EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper



3. EBPP - SERVICE OVERVIEW

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP)

Benefits of EBPP from End-User/Customer's Perspective

Benefits of EBPP from Biller's Perspective

Benefits of EBPP to Banks and Remittance Processors

Components of EBPP

Electronic Bill Presentment

Push Method

Pull Method

Multi-Channel Method

Electronic Bill Payment

Electronic Bill Posting

Parties Involved in Implementing EBPP

Billers

End-users/Consumers

Bill Consolidator

Banks/Financial Institutions

Agents/Intermediaries

Biller Payment Provider

Biller Service Provider

Customer Service Provider

Customer's Payments Provider

Effectiveness of Billing and Payment Processes

Typical Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Bill Presentment Models

Biller-Direct/Direct EBPP

Advantages

Disadvantages

Perquisites for Implementing Biller-direct EBPP Solution

Consolidator Model

Advantages

Disadvantages

Variations of Consolidator Model

Thin Consolidator

Thick Consolidator

Personal Consolidator

Biller-direct Managed Services Provider (MSP) Model

Similarities in MSP and Thick Consolidator Models

Distinct Features of Biller-Direct MSP Model

Bill Presentment Models - Comparison on Select Parameters

Consumer-to-Business (C2B) Payment Choices

Typical C2B Bill Payment Models

Direct Model

Indirect Model

Exposition of Different Payment Instruments

Automated Clearing House (ACH)

Credit Cards

Debit Cards

Checks



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players in the EBPP Ecosystem



4.2 Product/Service Launches

Nordis Technologies Expands ExpressoPay EBPP System Capabilities

HKMA and PBoC's Guangzhou Branch Launch EBPP Service

WaterSmart Software Introduces Electronic Presentment & Payment Solution

Jack Henry & Associates Launches New Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment Solution

MEPS Unveils New Electronic Bill Payment Solution in Jordan

PayFort Introduces Saudi Payments Option

RedFin Launches Web-based EBPP Platform



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

TLD Law Chooses eBillingHub e-Billing Solution

Everlink Selects ACI's UP Retail Payments for Providing Modernized Payment Solutions

ACI Worldwide to Team Up with MTFX Group

ACI Enters into Strategic Partnership with Walletron

ACI Worldwide Partners with BMO Financial Group

ACI Worldwide Enters into Strategic Partnership with N2N Services

NACHA Partners with Alacriti for EBPP

Discover and FitPay Enter into Partnership to Provide Payments to IoT Devices

Worldline Takes Over SIX Payment Services

Payment Data Systems to Take Over Singular Payments

Fiserv Acquires Monitise

AGS Transact Technologies Collaborates with ACI Worldwide

ACI Partners with Turkish Bank UK

ACI Worldwide Partners with VocaLink

ACI Worldwide Collaborates with Raphaels Bank

Invoice Cloud Takes Over Metropolitan Communications

Magyar Telekom Terminates Tvszmla EBPP Service and Joins Djnet



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Popular Bill Presentment and Payment Models in Review

Consolidator Bill Presentment Model to Outstrip Biller-Direct

Multiple Payment Options at Consumer Disposal

E-Invoicing Systems Gradually Gain Prominence

Electronic Billing - A Greener Alternative

EBPP Gaining Ground in Utility Sector

B. Market Analytics



6.2 Canada

Market Analysis



6.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

E-Invoicing Market in Europe: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.4 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Latin American Countries Spearhead Adoption of E-Invoicing Systems

B. Market Analytics



6.5 Rest of World

Market Analysis



7. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 78 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 79)

The United States (46)

(46) Canada (5)

(5) Europe (12)

(12) France (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

(Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (4)

(4) Africa (2)

