Electronic Caregiver and Mindyra team up to improve lives of patients with mental illness

Mental illness takes a physical, social and financial toll, and can often go undiagnosed and untreated, if the individual does not seek professional help. In addition, 74 percent of patients with mental health disorders go to their primary care physician first, and it is estimated that 50 percent are misdiagnosed. This is where Electronic Caregiver ® and Mindyra Health Corporation are stepping in to connect the dots between physical and mental health and provide a solution to dramatically improve the lives of individuals affected by behavioral and substance use disorders.

Electronic Caregiver®, a 24/7 virtual care and health technology company, and Mindyra, an innovative digital behavioral healthcare company, are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic partnership whereby Mindyra's software platform will be made available to all of Electronic Caregiver's care provider customers, helping them make more precise diagnoses, create best evidence-based treatment plans and measure outcomes for all their patients who may suffer from emotional and substance use disorders.

The digital tools for patient education about their conditions and for monitoring their care progress will be made available to all of Electronic Caregiver's direct customers, their patients and their families across the U.S. through the company's Pro Health, a home-based smart health hub that monitors vitals and key health metrics, and soon, Addison, the Virtual Caregiver™, anticipated to be released this year.

"This partnership with Electronic Caregiver® is very exciting for both organizations," said Mindyra CEO Bill Battey. "It combines the digital interactive behavioral care software system that Mindyra has built with the comprehensive in-home health care provided services delivered by Electronic Caregiver® through Addison. Together, our integrated solutions are well-suited to help chronic care organizations, physician and behavioral care groups, and payer systems deliver more effective care at a lower cost, while measuring outcomes every step of the way."

Addison is a state-of-the-art, 3D animated caregiver designed to engage with and help monitor the health of aging and chronically ill clients via touch-screen devices strategically placed throughout the home. Like the Pro Health, Addison, the Virtual Caregiver ™, allows health organizations to monitor patients remotely, giving physicians and care team members the ability to react in real time and provide better outcomes.

Some of Addison's features include voice-driven medication reminders; leading patients through the steps of recording a vital; ensuring patients are adhering to their doctor's health recommendations; offering 24/7 emergency and telehealth services at the touch of a button, and with Mindyra, the ability to identify and monitor a patient's mental health status.

The Mindyra offering within Electronic Caregiver's connected devices will provide:

Proprietary diagnostic testing, treatment planning and outcomes measurement tools

Access to evidenced based self-help and community resources

Real-time advice to practitioners and patients on what is working

Patient educational resources for 67 emotional and substance use disorders

The ability to immediately, securely and confidentially share information with patients

Increased patient satisfaction through increased understanding and a deeper sense of engagement

Mindyra's digital health platform, reimbursable by government and private payers, helps decrease overall health care costs, decrease rates of relapse and improve patient quality of life. The platform offers a solution for chronic care management companies, physician groups, hospital groups, behavioral care groups, and self-insured corporations and other payers.

"The goal really is to augment the relationship of the health care provider with the patient – making sure the health care provider has the tools they need to really understand the underlying problem, and then continue with the other services we already offer through Pro Health and eventually, Addison – to build on that, to track that, and really continue to engage," said Electronic Caregiver® Chief Clinical Officer Tim Washburn.

Electronic Caregiver®, based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, has become a leading and highly recognized brand for virtual care solutions and Remote Patient Monitoring services. The company staff size more than doubled in 2019 and is nearing 150 full-time employees. Electronic Caregiver® has invested more than $55 million and 10 years into research, development and a staged rollout of virtual care and health management solutions for chronic care patients, child patients and older adults.

Electronic Caregiver® offers its solutions through a network of leading national home care providers and health institutions and team members. Addison Care™ is the company's most advanced new technology, offering a Virtual Caregiver™ that deploys technology using IoT, 3D animation, mixed reality, Bluetooth, natural language processing, machine learning, visual sensing and a suite of integrated electronics. The company manages its business using an advanced proprietary enterprise management platform designed by the company and named Orion.

Electronic Caregiver® and Addison Care™ are now involved in numerous official clinical research initiatives in clinical settings to further validate utilization and efficacy in areas of improved outcomes, improved treatment adherence and optimized continuum of care.

Mindyra is a digital behavioral healthcare company that helps care providers efficiently and more precisely diagnose and treat their patients. The company's platform can serve children, adolescents, adults and seniors - the only such platform in the world. The Mindyra platform includes proprietary, patient-administered diagnostic (assessing 67 clinical syndromes) and treatment progress measurement tools, providing critical data to help ensure patients are receiving the best intervention. Mindyra's system simplifies and streamlines evaluation, treatment planning, and outcome tracking, and provides an ideal solution for populations experiencing comorbid problems that often wax and wane in conjunction with mental health difficulties - such as individuals with substance use disorders.

