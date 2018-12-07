Electronic Caregiver Enters Clinical Trials With G60Trauma.org

Addison Care provides exciting new components to an interactive voice platform to demonstrate an interactive, augmented reality feature tied to visual sensing and connected home devices. Now, not only can you have a two-way conversation with an Electronic Caregiver, but the technology comes alive with an expertly designed augmented reality character named Addison, developed on AWS Sumerian. Addison provides a breakthrough user interface.

What can Addison do? In a clinical setting, Addison can greet a patient, recognized through facial recognition, conduct a verbal health examination, collect vitals, and even direct a comprehensive gait and balance session to determine the probability of a ground level fall in a particular patient. In the residential environment, Addison provides medication reminders, verifies medication consumption, provides medical test reminders, monitors vitals, demonstrates rehabilitation exercises, assesses a patient's progress, mood, fall risk and responses to escalating conditions and emergencies including contacting responders or caregivers in time of patient need.

How does Addison work? A network of wireless visual sensors, local AI (artificial intelligence)-based processors, interactive tablets, Bluetooth biometric devices and emergency monitoring devices will be setup in a residence. Addison Care will be marketed and supported by a network of nationwide private duty home care providers that will serve as both live caregivers and Addison Care representatives. CEO of SDS, Anthony Dohrmann said, "Our goal is to expand affordable population health care to the masses, while lightening the burden on providers and payers. We are delivering an exciting new form of technology to patients and the active aging to improve their quality of life and health outcomes." Addison will be making its debut at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show January 8-11, 2019, Booth: Sands Convention Center Halls A-D – 42142.

Why partner with G60 Trauma Organization? Dr. Alicia Mangram, founder of G60 Trauma in Phoenix, Arizona, is a surgeon and acclaimed trauma specialist who has devoted her career to improving trauma care through advocacy, surgical and critical care research, education and community services. G60 Trauma is a specialized care program designed for trauma patients over the age of 60, with the goal of optimizing their recovery and safely discharging them back to their homes. This partnership will allow us to study hundreds of patients who have had a ground level fall and provide us with the data and information we need to continue producing products and services geared toward prevention and superior outcomes.

With an expert research team of professionals behind hundreds of successful research publications and processes, G60 Trauma team will be conducting an expansive study involving over 500 patients to document the effectiveness of Addison Care and Electronic Caregiver on improving patient outcomes, increasing patient and family satisfaction, reducing hospital readmission and reducing mortalities. Also, improving treatment adherence with the hope of validating a more effective, outcome based, continuum of care capable of reducing the long-term pressures and costs associated with long-term care and chronic disease management.

"The costs of treatment non-adherence have been reported to be as high as $300B annually and is noted as being responsible for 50% of all treatment failures. In a period of nursing and physician shortages, where home care is inadequate in frequency partly due to high cost, our hope is that Addison Care and Electronic Caregiver can fill the gap in patient care and bring better outcomes to the masses," Dr. Alicia Mangram stated.

About SameDay Security, Inc. and Electronic Caregiver

SameDay Security (SDS) is one of the fastest growing monitored technology providers in the U.S. and one of only a handful of nationwide service providers. Known as the Electronic Caregiver CompanyTM and founded in 2009, SDS currently provides automated home care solutions and safety devices nationwide to thousands of clients. SDS has invested over $35,000,000 in patient screenings, research and development. SDS will disclose a new capital offering after CES to fuel new product launches and expansion. SDS has developing contracts with hundreds of home care partners across America who will participate in Addison Care marketing to their clients. New clinical trials are scheduled with G60 Trauma of Phoenix, Arizona, involving 500 patients over 3 years to determine the impact on patient outcomes, cost reduction, lower hospitalization, chronic disease management and long-term care. Electronic Caregiver employs over 70 employees and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. www.electroniccaregiver.com

About G60Trauma.org

G60 is a specialized trauma care program developed by Dr. Alicia Mangram. Since 2009, Dr. Mangram has devoted her career to improving trauma care through advocacy, surgical and critical care research, education and community services. In the beginning of her career, she quickly realized that a traumatic injury in patients 60 years and older could occur from a simple fall resulting in a hip fracture. The traditional approach was to admit them to a medical facility and await medical clearance for pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, etc. prior to any surgery.

While patients waited for medical clearance, other medical related complications could develop. Recognizing the cause of these complications lead to a paradigm shift and implementing an aggressive care approach for our G60 population. Through evidence-based research, Dr. Mangram and her team developed a care plan to address the needs of G60 trauma patients. These care plans achieved several goals, such as: Expedited early identification in the ER, admission to trauma service, alternative pain management modalities, for example, hip block, multidisciplinary care rounds with integration of the Biopsychosocial Model, evaluation of care approach through research and data analysis, achievement of optimal level of functioning and independence upon discharge.

