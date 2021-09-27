Electronic Caregiver releases ADDI 2.0, a highly intelligent and engaging platform designed to deliver value-based care. Built on AWS, ADDI provides 100x scalability to meet the surging demand for telehealth

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using a serverless architecture incorporating microservices, ADDI 2.0 is ECG's platform-as-a-service (PaaS) which powers all patient-facing and provider-facing applications. ADDI 2.0 incorporates 24 services from Amazon, including Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), and AWS Lambda. ADDI 2.0 offers 10x reliability improvements and 100x scalability through automation, responsiveness, and flexibility to meet the surging demand for telehealth, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and hospital-at-home models of care.

"We were customer-centric in our development of ADDI 2.0 and that wasn't easy because we have multiple types of customers that are all looking for different features in a telehealth solution," says ECG Chief Technology Officer Dr. David Keeley. "Being able to take feedback across all those strata in our customer ecosystem and design a solution with the flexibility and scalability to meet these diverse needs makes me really proud of what we're delivering with ADDI. It's a solution for patients, family caregivers, health care organizations, physician practices, home health agencies, care management firms, and senior housing providers."

ECG is now a technology solution provider within the AWS Partner Network (APN) working with public and private sector health care providers and payors across the globe.

"To have the world's foremost authority on best practices in the industry review, approve, and validate what we are taking to market with our modernization of ADDI is significant. This means that ECG has enhanced automation and improved privacy and security to provide features and functionality that our customers have been demanding. ADDI 2.0 is HIPAA, GDPR, and FHIR compliant," Keeley notes.

"I am proud that our Partner, Electronic Caregiver is transforming the model of care for patients, families, and caregivers by leveraging the capabilities and scalability of AWS technology services and cloud," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. "Given the profound impact possible, we are eager to see more clinical providers and public health stakeholders use ADDI to proactively manage patient care, enhance treatment, and improve health outcomes overall."

ECG works with non-profit health providers, academic medical centers, universities, and federal, state, and local programs to deliver impactful health care solutions. Customers include MD Revolution, Methodist Health System, Memorial Medical Center, MountainView Regional Medical Center, Paracelsus Medical University (Austria), Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, New Mexico State University, Zia Healthcare Services, and Medicaid-funded providers in Oregon, Idaho, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, and Michigan.

Partnering with a rural hospital system in Mississippi, a 47% decrease in hospital readmissions through use of ECG's telehealth services was achieved. Collaborating with regional public health officials, hospital systems, and universities in New Mexico to address a surge in Covid cases, hospital bed capacity was expanded by 77% using RPM at 1/50th of the cost of inpatient care.

"Public health and private sector stakeholders came together to implement a COVID-to-Home program. Had this program not existed, many of those people would not have received any care," said Dr. John Andazola, Program Director of the Southern New Mexico Family Medicine Residency Program at Memorial Medical Center. "They were at risk for terrible outcomes. Building a structure where we can successfully treat people at home using telehealth and remote patient monitoring so that inpatient capacity can be optimized for all health care needs is really what this program has demonstrated."

Given the outcomes achieved in New Mexico, this program is now being replicated in Tennessee.

Looking toward the future, ADDI 2.0 will serve as the brain for Addison, ECG's innovative Virtual Caregiver, which will transform the patient engagement and telehealth experience. Addison incorporates Amazon Polly, a text-to-voice service, coupled with computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), and data analytics, to power the world's most intelligent and engaging caregiver. Addison will provide daily activity of daily living assessments, 24/7 gait analysis for falls prevention, next generation medication management, wellness checks via care plans, vitals monitoring, reminders, and alerts to professional and family caregivers. Algorithms analyze data for subtle changes in voice, appearance, and movement which may be indicative of changes to health conditions as the result of stress, lack of sleep, adverse reaction to medications, small stroke, or early-onset Parkinson's. Addison is currently in limited Beta with limited availability to be announced in Q4 2021.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver is a privately held, 11-year-old digital health technology and services company headquartered in Las Cruces, NM (USA). ECG's mission is to design and deliver innovative, impactful telehealth products and services that bridge the chasm between the doctor's office and patient's home to improve outcomes, expand access, and optimize resource allocation. ECG has been qualified as a technology solution provider in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The company's solutions are available through health care organizations, physician practices, care management firms, homecare agencies, and senior housing providers to deliver hospital-at-home, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring programs.

www.electroniccaregiver.com

SOURCE Electronic Caregiver

Related Links

http://electroniccaregiver.com

