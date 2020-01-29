Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2019-2024 - Featuring Linde, Air Products & Chemicals, DowDuPont, Cabot Microelectronics, BASF, Hitachi Chemical, Air Liquide, Solvay, Shin-Etsu, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market by Type (Specialty Gases, CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Photoresist Chemicals, Low K Dielectrics, Wet Chemicals, Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminates), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic chemicals and materials market size is projected to grow from USD 56.3 billion in 2019 to USD 81.6 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period.



This research report categorizes the electronic chemicals and materials market on the basis of type, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews and recent developments associated with the market.



The leading players in the electronic chemicals and materials market are Linde plc (Ireland), Air Products and Chemicals (US), DowDuPont (US), Cabot Microelectronics (US), BASF AG (Germany), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Air Liquide (France), Solvay A.G. (Belgium), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Covestro (France), and Songwon (South Korea).



The increasing demand from microelectronic and chip manufacturing companies is expected to drive the market



The silicon wafers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Silicon wafers are a thin slice of semiconductor, which is made out of crystalline silicon and is a key component in the fabrication of integrated circuits and serves as a substrate for microelectronics devices. The primary use of silicon wafer is in integrated circuits, which are the basic building block of any electronic devices, such as computers and smartphones.



Semiconductor application segment is expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period



A semiconductor is a solid chemical compound or element, which can conduct electricity under certain conditions depending upon the dopants added during the manufacturing process. Integrated circuits and printed circuit boards are the basic building blocks of any semiconductor materials. These semiconductor devices require proper maintenance for their functionality; hence, certain electronic chemicals and materials are used for cleaning, etching, polishing, doping, and servicing of semiconductors.



APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing electronic chemicals and materials market during the forecast period



APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing electronic chemicals and materials market during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the global electronics industry, which has driven the demand for printed circuit boards in the region. The growth of the printed circuit board industry is directly associated with the development in telecommunications and IT, smart cards, electronic gaming, and consumer goods applications.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market

4.2 APAC Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, By Application and Country, 2018

4.3 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, By Type

4.4 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, By Wet Chemicals

4.5 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in the Electronics Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Health and Environmental Regulations Regarding Certain Chemicals and Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improved IT Infrastructure and Upcoming Technologies Such as AI and IoT

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 A Rapid Decline in the Use of Old Technologies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 YC, YCC Shift



6 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Specialty Gases

6.2.1 Photovoltaic, Display, and LED Lighting are the Major Applications of Specialty Gases in the Electronics Industry

6.3 CMP Slurries

6.3.1 Aluminum Oxide, Ceramic, and Silica are Among the Majorly Used CMP Slurries

6.4 Photoresist Chemicals

6.4.1 Technological Advancements Such as the Growing Focus on Nano Devices is A Major Growth Driver for the Photoresist Chemicals Market

6.5 Conductive Polymers

6.5.1 Electrically Conductive Polymers have the Functionality of Both Electrical and Thermal Conductivity

6.6 Low K Dielectrics

6.6.1 The Growing Production of ICS is Influencing the Demand for Low-K Dielectric Materials Positively

6.7 Wet Chemicals

6.7.1 APAC is the Largest Market for Wet Chemicals

6.8 Silicon Wafers

6.8.1 Silicon Wafers are the Most Widely Used Electronic Chemicals and Materials

6.9 Pcb Laminates

6.9.1 Increasing Automation in Almost All the Industries is Instrumental to the Growth of the Pcb Laminates Demand



7 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semiconductors

7.2.1 Changes in the Electronics Industry are Affecting the Demand for Electronic Chemicals and Materials in This Segment

7.3 Others



8 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Expansion

9.2.2 Merger & Acquisition

9.2.3 New Product Launch

9.2.4 Partnership & Agreement



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Linde PLC

10.2 Air Products and Chemicals

10.3 DowDuPont

10.4 Cabot Microelectronics

10.5 BASF AG

10.6 Hitachi Chemical

10.7 Air Liquide

10.8 Solvay

10.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.10 Covestro

10.11 Songwon

10.12 Other Key Players

10.12.1 Honshu Chemical Industry Ltd.

10.12.2 Mitsui Chemicals America Inc.

10.12.3 Siltronic AG Atlas Copco

10.12.4 Lord AG

10.12.5 Freiberger Compound Materials

10.12.6 Okmetic Oy

10.12.7 Globalwafers Co. Ltd.

10.12.8 Sumco Corp.



