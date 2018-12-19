Electronic Glasses Deliver Visual Independence for People With Severe Vision Loss

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts-based Zoomax (USA) Inc. announced today the introduction of Acesight, brand new wearable electronic glasses that deliver true visual independence for the millions of people in the USA and worldwide who suffer from severe vision loss.

Hayley Pelletier Trying Electronic Glasses Acesight at the Chicago Lighthouse in Illinois.

Acesight electronic glasses employ Augmented Reality (AR) technology and features two full HD displays that float in front of each eye. A tracking auto focus camera between the eyes captures everything the user looks at and presents everything in magnified form up to 15x normal size. A hand-held controller allows the user to adjust magnification, colors and contrast.

Illinois-resident Hayley Pelletier is 18-years old and suffers from a variety of vision issues, including Bilateral Optic Nerve Hypoplasia (ONH), Esotropia, and Nystagmus. Hayley says of her experience with Acesight, "I could see so many things that I couldn't see before. I watched TV from a normal distance for the first time. When I looked at my grandfather and other people around me, I was able to see facial details from far away that I could not even see up close before. Normally all I can see – even close up – is a nose or a mouth. With Acesight, it feels like I have bionic sight."

"At Zoomax, we solve vision problems through creative technology," says Vincent Lee, Chairman of Zoomax Technology Co., Limited, "Working together with UCLA and MIT, we developed a set of special sensors, micro-processors and algorithms, to form a combination of artificial vision technology to solve the problems associated with visual impairment. With Acesight, people with visual impairment can watch TV, work with the computer, see faces, and read books."

Acesight is ideally suited to individuals with a visual acuity range from 20/100 to 20/800, and who may suffer from eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. Normal every day activities such as watching television, viewing faces and objects, reading/writing, playing cards, or walking around in comfort are examples of things that become difficult when severe vision loss occurs. Acesight helps people regain their visual independence so that they can continue enjoying the things they used to do.

For more details, please visit www.acesight.com.

About Zoomax:

Zoomax (USA) Inc. is based near Boston, MA, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zoomax Technology Co., Limited in China. Our company designs and manufactures a full line of solutions to help people who are visually impaired or blind, in the USA and in more than 60 countries around the world.

Media Contact:

David Bradburn

(866) 296-8388

marketing@Acesight.com

www.Acesight.com

Hayley Pelletier Trying Electronic Glasses Acesight at the Chicago Lighthouse in Illinois.

Even with severe eye conditions, some users can watch TV when they wear Acesight.

Acesight Headset and Controller

Take Acesight outside while walking around your garden or your neighborhood, or use it at the store or a favorite restaurant.

SOURCE Zoomax (USA) Inc.