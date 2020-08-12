Electronic Health Records Market to Clock CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027, Governments Supporting Their Implementation for Boosting Population Health Management: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic health records (EHRs) comprise digital forms of patient records that include wide range of information related to patient's medical history, test results, and treatment plans. Clinicians in private clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers are leveraging electronic health records to drive better patient engagement and outcomes, manage chronic diseases, and potential health threats to various populations. These gains are based on high productivity and efficiency of EHRs, high accuracy, less chances of error, and automated access to patients' data for managing population health issues.

Analysts at TMR largely concur that growing awareness of the aforementioned benefits, coupled with substantial governments' incentives in the developing world, will help the electronic health records market to garner CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027. The projected valuation will be US$ 42,330.2 Mn by the end of 2027.

Key Findings of Electronic Health Records Market Report

The global valuation of EHRs market was pegged at US$ 26,126.3 Mn in 2018

in 2018 Of the various installation types, client server based segment led the market in 2018

Another segment software-as-services is anticipated to expand at remarkable pace

Geographically, North America contributed the major share of the market in 2018

contributed the major share of the market in 2018 Asia Pacific electronic health records market is expected to rise at rapid CAGR during 2019–2027

electronic health records market is expected to rise at rapid CAGR during 2019–2027 The EHRs market has a highly consolidate landscape

Electronic Health Records Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Healthcare facilities in developed as well as developing nations have been increasingly transitioning to electronic health records system. Big ones have been early adopters, and the benefits and incentives to deploy such systems have hastened the adoption in small-sized healthcare providers. The following shape the key growth dynamics of the electronic health records market.

Growing burden of chronic diseases, such as due to prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and strokes, is a key driver for adoption of EHR.

Prevalence of infectious diseases in recent decades is also rising, according to several reports by the WHO.

Stroke has been considered as the second leading cause of death worldwide. It has a yearly mortality rate of ~5.5 million and substantial morbidity for survivor population. This places strokes at the top of concern of public health issues, driving the deployment of EHR systems.

One of the most common chronic diseases is CAD. EHRs have been proven to be very effective in managing such chronic diseases. Another area where both patient population and healthcare providers have reaped the benefist is the diabetic care.

Focus on patient-centered care is another robust aspect of the expansion of the electronic health records market.

Advances in platforms such as integration of EHR systems with artificial intelligence technologies and use of advanced predictive analytics methods are spurring new prospects in the market.

Electronic Health Records Market: Competitive Assessment

The electronic health records market features a high degree of consolidation of market shares among few players. Most companies are either looking to expand their EHR portfolio, or consolidating their presence in various geographies. Some industry players are keen on getting into collaborations with academia to improve the performance of these systems, and further unveiling innovative products.

Several players in the electronic health records market are striving to increase the interoperability of these with the existing digital health systems.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the electronic health records market are Advanced MD, Greenway Health, LLC, eClinical Works, DXC Technology Company, Cerner Corporation, and All Scripts Healthcare, LLC.

The Electronic Health Records Market can be segmented as follows:

Installation Type

Web based



Client Server Based



Software-as-a-service

End-user

Hospitals



Physician Offices



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

