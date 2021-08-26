Electronic Insect Killer Market from Electronic Equipment & Instruments To Accelerate at 7.40% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

View our Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report identifies growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the surging spread of infectious diseases and rising global warming triggering insect population boom will further accelerate the market's growth in the long run. However, the availability of counterfeit products, loopholes in product design, and inefficacy of electronic insect killers in killing mosquitoes are some of the challenges likely to limit the market's growth in the upcoming years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The Electronic Insect Killer Market is segmented by Product (Indoor insect killers, Rackets, and Lanterns) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The indoor insect killers product segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America with the US, China, and Germany being the top revenue-generating economies of the region.

The electronic insect killer market covers the following areas:

Electronic Insect Killer Market Sizing

Electronic Insect Killer Market Forecast

Electronic Insect Killer Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alliance Sports Group

Armatron Co.

Aspectek

Bear Down Brands LLC

Helen of Troy Ltd.

HOONT USA

JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Koolatron CA

Pestzilla

Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Indoor insect killers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rackets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

