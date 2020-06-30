Electronic Manufacturing Service Providers DataED and Bestronics Merge to Launch Emerald EMS

Emerald EMS is a high-tech contract manufacturing and design firm with global, cost-effective, and high value manufacturing solutions servicing high-reliability end users in the industrial controls, semiconductor, utilities infrastructure, aerospace/defense and medical sectors. Emerald will offer its customers integrated manufacturing services, including prototyping, new product development and testing, volume production, supply chain management, direct order fulfillment and end-of-product life cycle management with superior quality, advanced technology and exceptional service. Domestically, the company will have a bi-coastal footprint, with two manufacturing facilities located in Boston's "high-tech corridor," including a dedicated New Product Introduction facility, and two more, including a dedicated box build facility, in San Jose, the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Additionally, the company has two manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China.

Vic Giglio, President of DataED, will serve as CEO of Emerald EMS, and Nat Mani, CEO of Bestronics, will serve as President of the new company. Both executives said the new company is optimally structured to meet their customers' growing technical and capacity needs, while continuing to execute upon its strategic growth initiatives, both organically and through acquisition.

"DataED and Bestronics have grown to develop outstanding reputations and relationships in their current networks, and therefore, will continue to operate day-to-day under their current brands," Giglio said. "Emerald will serve as the platform for which our current global footprint, and all future locations, can share resources, knowledge, and best practices. As a result, Emerald EMS will offer our customers expanded capabilities, increased geographic flexibility, and complete product life-cycle support—from concept, through design and manufacturing, to maintenance and phase-out."

"One thing that distinguishes Emerald is the closeness and longevity of our customer relationships," Mani said. "With this combination, we are able to offer our long-standing customers both the immediacy of domestic design, testing and manufacturing capability, and expanded global reach as their needs change."

DataED and Bestronics joined New Water Capital's portfolio of companies with recapitalizations of both companies in November 2019, as New Water pursued new strategic investments in the EMS sector.

"At New Water, we aim to support and invest in businesses with enduring value propositions," said New Water Capital partner Brian McGee. "Emerald EMS is uniquely well positioned, offering both global scale and geographical flexibility, to support the 'smart' electronics products that are increasingly permeating nearly every sector of the economy and our society."

About Emerald EMS

With design and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley and Boston's high-tech corridor, as well as in Shenzhen, China, Emerald EMS specializes in high mix, low- to medium-volume manufacturing for high-reliability markets in the Medical, Aerospace/Defense, Industrial Controls, Semiconductor and Utilities Infrastructure sectors. Emerald EMS offers facilities and trained staff supporting electro-mechanical and system assembly, reliability, precision touch-ups, in-circuit and functional tests, rework and failure analysis, complex repair depot services, final test, integration and box builds, a wide variety of sophisticated SMT placement, and clean room assembly and packaging capability. For more information, please visit www.emeraldems.com/.

About New Water Capital L.P.

New Water Capital L.P. is a private equity firm focused on lower-middle market companies in the consumer, retail and industrial manufacturing and services sectors, with revenues of $30 million to $300 million. New Water Capital's collaborative transaction and operating model is built specifically to support companies in transition, building on their unique cultures and strengths. For more information, please visit www.newwatercap.com .

