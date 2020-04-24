Electronic Merchant Systems Partners with Womply to Help SMBs Find PPP Lenders

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a leading provider of merchant services and payment processing solutions, has announced a new partnership with Womply in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This partnership is designed to help small businesses cope with the economic strain caused by COVID-19 by giving them quick access to Paycheck Protection Program loan applications.

EMS wants to help the tens of thousands of businesses they serve across the United States leverage every possible resource during this time. The families, employees, and local economies of these businesses all want to see them standing strong on the other side of the pandemic. That is why EMS chose to partner with Womply, and why they will continue to post helpful resources and information on their corporate website.

Womply's mission during these challenging times is, "to help America's small businesses survive by getting you efficient access to capital." Although Womply is not a lending company, they want to help small businesses understand their available capital options, prepare their applications, connect with verified lending institutions, and ultimately get the money they need as soon as possible. Business owners can use the simple portal on Womply's website to enter their basic information and be quickly connected with an SBA-approved PPP lender. There is no charge for this service.

Of the partnership, President & CEO of Electronic Merchant Systems Dan Neistadt stated, "Our core strategy at EMS is 'no good merchant left behind'. This has always been our focus, but it becomes especially important considering the current economic climate. We believe this partnership with Womply will provide valuable support to our merchants right now; when they need it most."

About EMS

Since 1988, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) has helped business owners realize their full potential and grow their financial well-being. Today, EMS is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices and agents coast to coast - servicing tens of thousands of retail, internet, and start-up businesses nationwide. By providing an innovative suite of business solutions and high-quality service, EMS has become a leading provider of payment processing and merchant services.

About Womply

Womply's mission is to help small businesses thrive in a digital world. Founded in 2011, Womply is the leading provider of data and software to local businesses and the top software partner to the payments industry. Our AI-powered data platform powers our CRM and marketing software, which serves more than 450,000 small businesses in every corner of America. In addition, Womply's data platform helps innovative developers create more powerful software for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more, visit www.womply.com or email [email protected].

