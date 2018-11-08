NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Shelf Label Market (Component - Hardware (Labels (Product) Type - LCD ESL, Segmented E-paper ESL, Full-graphic E-paper ESL, Infrastructure - Access Points (Transceivers and Base Stations), Handheld Devices), Software (Pricing and Shelf Management Software, Other Digital Infrastructure), Services (Support and Maintenance, Installation, Training and Consulting); Communication Technology - Radio Frequency (RF), Infrared (IR), Near-Field Communication (NFC), Beacon; End use - Organized Retail Stores (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Malls), Drug Store and Pharmacies, Consumer Electronics (Standalone), Other Specialty Stores (Multi Brand Stores, Company-owned/Brand Stores)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026



Electronic Shelf Label Market: Overview

This comprehensive report titled Electronic Shelf Label Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, by Transparency Market Research, analyzes and provides growth forecast for the electronic shelf label market at the global and regional level.The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends that play a key role in the growth of the electronic shelf label between 2018 and 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period.



The report includes a detailed ecosystem analysis and opportunity analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global electronic shelf label market.Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the market.



The study incorporates attractiveness analysis of the electronic shelf label market, in which segments such as hardware, software, and services are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity.In order to provide a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the electronic shelf label market, attractiveness analysis of every geographic region mentioned in the reporthas been provided.



An overview of the electronic shelf label market detailing key trends and dynamics has been included to providea clear understanding of market ecosystem forces.The dynamics include impact analysis of drivers and opportunities and market restraining factors of the electronic shelf label market.



Additionally, the report provides analysis of business strategies adopted by market leaders. Trends and services related to electronic shelf label along with their applications have also been explained in the report.



Global Electronic Shelf Label Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global electronic shelf label market, broadly segmentedbased on componentinto hardware, software,and services; based on communication technology intoradio frequency (RF), infrared (IR), near field communication (NFC), and beacon; and in terms ofend-useinto organized retail stores, drug store/pharmacies, consumer electronics (standalone), and other specialty stores. Further, the report provides a detailed breakdown of the electronic shelf label market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.



The report highlights the competitive scenario within the electronic shelf label market, ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights into the electronic shelf label market are a result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.



The market in North America has been segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe has been analyzed across France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The electronic shelf label market in Asia Pacific has also been segmented at country level into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa region covers GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the electronic shelf label market along with component, communication technology, and end-use of electronic shelf labels.



Global Electronic Shelf Label Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to develop a preliminary understanding of the market.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the electronic shelf label market across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape,growth trends, etc.These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Electronic Shelf LabelMarket: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electronic shelf label market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



Some of the key players in the electronic shelf label market are Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., and Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. among others



The electronic shelf label market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market



By Component

Hardware

Labels (Product) Type

LCD ESL

Segmented E-paper ESL

Full-graphic E-paper ESL

Infrastructure

Access Points (Transceivers & Base Stations)

Handheld Devices

Software

Pricing and Shelf Management Software

Other Digital Infrastructure

Services

Support and Maintenance

Installation

Training and Consulting



By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared (IR)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Beacon



By End-use

Organized Retail Stores

Supermarkets& Hypermarkets

Malls

Drug Store/Pharmacies

Consumer Electronics (Standalone)

Other Specialty Stores

Multi Brand Stores

Company-owned/Brand Stores



By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



