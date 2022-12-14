Electronic Skin Patches Sales to Reach USD 29 Billion by 2027, Next-Gen Electronic Skin Patches to Witness Tremendous Demand. Abbott, Dexcom, GE, and Philips Set to Capatilize the Opportunity - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the electronic skin patches market will grow at a CAGR of 20.17% during 2021-2027. With the growing demand for technological innovations in the healthcare field, several start-ups are emerging to stay ahead of the technology curve to strengthen their competitive advantage in the electronic skin patches market. A few exciting start-ups and universities are working to bring advanced electronic skin sensor patches into the market. For instance, XSENSIO SA has developed next-generation wearable devices to track biochemical information on the wearer's skin surface. Scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed wireless wearable devices for measuring heart rate, electrocardiogram, respiratory rate, and motion activity. Some scientists have also developed a flexible, wearable patch detecting blood-alcohol levels from the user's sweat.

Electronic Skin Patches Market

Additionally, North America's population is becoming increasingly interested in fitness and wellness to maintain good physical health. The demand for electronic skin patches is rising along with the number of wearable gadgets designed for maintaining personal fitness. The demand for such wearable technology will probably increase as more consumers lead healthier lifestyles, which will also increase the demand for electronic skin patches.

Vendors operating in the market are pursuing various strategies to provide the impetus for growth over the next few years. Collaboration, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches are adopted by various market participants. For instance, Philips acquired BioTelemetry, a leading player in the mobile cardiac telemetry market, in February 2021. Baxter International acquired Hill-Rom Services in December 2021. Hill-Rom had already acquired Bardy Diagnostics and operated under Baxter International. In May 2014, Medtronic acquired Corventis, which focused on developing wireless cardiac monitoring patches. Many emerging companies are also trying to compete in the patch-based cardiac monitor market. Large medical device companies are adopting an acquisition strategy to invest or partner with many emerging vendors to diversify their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the overall market.

For instance, iRhythm Technologies announced that it would help doctors treat a patient's heart using telemetry during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. The organization is also deploying ZioAT and ZioXT virtual platforms. These platforms will be used for home registration to assist patients in treating pandemics. Manufacturers in the Holter monitor market are developing new products with further technological developments.

Electronic Skin Patches Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 29 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 9.57 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 20.17 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Application, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Key Leading Players Abbott, Dexcom, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Menarini Diagnostics, Bardy Diagnostics, Benware Medical, Bittium, Bloomlife, Blue Spark Technologies, BORSAM Biomedical Instruments, Boston Scientific, Cardiomo, DMS-Service, Epicore Biosystems, FUKUDA DENSHI, Gamastech, Holst Centre, Insulet, iRhythm Technologies, Isansys, LCR Hallcrest, LifeSignals, Liv ApS, Medicomp, Medidata, Medicsensors, Medtrum Technologies, Natures Frequencies, Nemaura Medical, OMRON Healthcare, Onera Technologies B.V., PAINMASTER, QT Medical, Quad Industries, Smith+Nephew, SpotSee, The Surgical Company, Theranica Bio-Electronics, The Scott Fetzer Company, Virility Medical, VitalConnect, VivaLNK, Vivomi, WearOptimo, and Xsensio Market Dynamics · Rising Need for Continuous Physiological Monitoring & Treatment. · Presence of Supporting Initiatives, Regulations & Reimbursement Policies. · Increasing Penetration of Wearable Devices & Mobile Platforms for Healthcare. · A Rise in the Usage of Electronic Skin Patches for Drug Delivery & Cosmetics. Page Number 268 Customized Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3531

Rising Need for Continuous Physiological Monitoring & Treatment

The global burden of acute and chronic diseases is increasing the need for constantly monitoring various physiological parameters. The emergence of electronic skin patches has been widely helpful in managing an individual's health either on their own or in any healthcare setting. Developed and emerging countries are facing the burden of infectious diseases. Electronic skin patches are being used in monitoring patients suffering from various diseases. Most developing countries are widely exposed due to several factors that include demographic, socio-economic, and geographic conditions. Some emerging infectious diseases include HIV infections, tuberculosis, severe acute respiratory syndrome, Lyme disease, Escherichia coli, hantavirus, dengue fever, West Nile virus, and the Zika virus. In recent years, epidemics and pandemics of various infectious diseases have also become frequent. For instance, the recent COVID-19 pandemic led to 588.75 million confirmed cases, including 6.43 million deaths, reported to WHO. To manage patients suffering from various infectious diseases, significant advancements are likely to happen in electronic skin patches. Their demand will likely grow in the coming years, contributing to the market's growth.

Electronic skin patches are used as cosmetic delivery systems for providing active ingredients that help maintain the ideal nature of the skin. For instance, electronic skin patches can protect from the harmful rays of UV by continuously monitoring the impact of the exposure on the skin. A team of Northeastern scientists is utilizing the chemistry of squid skin to develop a wearable device that can sense the damaging levels of UV radiation. Researchers expect that people will use this device for monitoring sun exposure, but the sensor inside the device could also be used in other situations in which there is a need for measuring light exposure.

With the rise in the development of electronic skin patches for drug and cosmetic delivery, their usage is likely to increase among adults and older people for managing various conditions, and simultaneously newer advancements are expected to take place in electronic skin patches market.

Key Vendors

Abbott

Dexcom

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Menarini Diagnostics

Bardy Diagnostics

Benware Medical

Bittium

Bloomlife

Blue Spark Technologies

BORSAM Biomedical Instruments

Boston Scientific

Cardiomo

DMS-Service

Epicore Biosystems

FUKUDA DENSHI

Gamastech

Holst Centre

Insulet

iRhythm Technologies

Isansys

LCR Hallcrest

LifeSignals

Liv ApS

Medicomp

Medidata

Medicsensors

Medtrum Technologies

Natures Frequencies

Nemaura Medical

OMRON Healthcare

Onera Technologies B.V.

PAINMASTER

QT Medical

Quad Industries

Smith+Nephew

SpotSee

The Surgical Company

Theranica Bio-Electronics

The Scott Fetzer Company

Virility Medical

VitalConnect

VivaLNK

Vivomi

WearOptimo

Xsensio

Market Segmentation

Application

Diabetes Management

General Patient Monitoring

Cardiovascular Monitoring

Others

End-User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Physician Offices & Specialty Clinics

Others

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET

7.1.1 GROWING NUMBER OF STARTUPS & INNOVATIVE SKIN PATCHES

7.1.2 HIGH NEED FOR CONSTANT PHYSIOLOGICAL MONITORING & TREATMENT FOR HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS

7.1.3 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DRIVING ADOPTION OF ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

7.1.4 INCREASE IN ADOPTION OF HEALTHCARE APPLICATIONS & SMART WEARABLES

7.1.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF GLOBAL ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET

7.1.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASING START-UPS & UNIVERSITIES DEVELOPING E-SKIN PATCHES

9.2 RISE OF INNOVATIVE ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

9.3 EMERGING TREND OF USING DIGITAL TATTOOS FOR HEALTH MONITORING

9.4 HIGH DEMAND FOR REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 RISING NEED FOR CONTINUOUS PHYSIOLOGICAL MONITORING & TREATMENT

10.2 PRESENCE OF SUPPORTING INITIATIVES, REGULATIONS & REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

10.3 INCREASING PENETRATION OF WEARABLE DEVICES & MOBILE HEALTHCARE PLATFORMS

10.4 RISE IN USAGE OF ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES FOR DRUG DELIVERY & COSMETICS

11 MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS

11.1 LIMITATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH USE OF ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

11.2 DATA SECURITY & PRIVACY ISSUES WITH E-SKIN PATCHES

11.3 HIGH COST OF VARIOUS ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY END-USER

12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 APPLICATION

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 DIABETES MANAGEMENT

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 DIABETES MANAGEMENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 GENERAL PATIENT MONITORING

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 GENERAL PATIENT MONITORING: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 OTHERS

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.3 OTHERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 END-USER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 HOSPITALS

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 HOSPITALS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 PHYSICIAN OFFICES & SPECIALTY CLINICS

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 PHYSICIAN OFFICES & SPECIALTY CLINICS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 OTHERS

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 OTHERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GEOGRAPHY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

16 NORTH AMERICA

16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION

16.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER

16.3 KEY COUNTRIES

16.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 EUROPE

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.2.1 EUROPE: APPLICATION

17.2.2 EUROPE: END-USER

17.3 KEY COUNTRIES

17.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2.1 APAC: APPLICATION

18.2.2 APAC: END-USER

18.3 KEY COUNTRIES

18.3.1 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.2 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 LATIN AMERICA

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.1 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION

19.2.2 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER

19.3 KEY COUNTRIES

19.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION

20.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USERS

20.3 KEY COUNTRIES

20.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

21.2.1 ABBOTT IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET

21.2.2 DEXCOM IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET

21.2.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET

21.2.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET

22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

22.1 ABBOTT

22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

22.1.2 ABBOTT IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET

22.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

22.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

22.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

22.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

22.2 DEXCOM

22.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

22.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

23.1 A. MENARINI DIAGNOSTICS

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.2 BARDY DIAGNOSTICS

23.3 BENWARE MEDICAL

23.4 BITTIUM

23.5 BLOOMLIFE

23.6 BLUE SPARK TECHNOLOGIES

23.7 BORSAM BIOMEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO.

23.8 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

23.9 CARDIOMO

23.10 DMS-SERVICE

23.11 EPICORE BIOSYSTEMS

23.12 FUKUDA DENSHI

23.13 GAMASTECH

23.14 HOLST CENTRE

23.15 INSULET

23.16 IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES

23.17 ISANSYS

23.18 LCR HALLCREST

23.19 LIFESIGNALS

23.20 LIV APS

23.21 MEDICOMP

23.22 MEDIDATA

23.23 MEDICSENSORS S.L

23.24 MEDTRUM TECHNOLOGIES

23.25 NATURES FREQUENCIES

23.26 NEMURA MEDICAL

23.27 OMRON HEALTHCARE

23.28 ONERA TECHNOLOGIES B.V.

23.29 PAINMASTER

23.30 QT MEDICAL

23.31 QUAD INDUSTRIES

23.32 SMITH+NEPHEW

23.33 SPOTSEE

23.34 THE SURGICAL COMPANY

23.35 THERANICA BIO-ELECTRONICS

23.36 THE SCOTT FETZER COMPANY

23.37 VIRILITY MEDICAL

23.38 VITAL CONNECT

23.39 VIVALNK

23.40 VIVOMI

23.41 WEAROPTIMO

23.42 XSENSIO

24 REPORT SUMMARY

24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

25.1 MARKET BY APPLICATION

25.1.1 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

25.1.2 EUROPE: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

25.1.3 APAC: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

25.1.4 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

25.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

25.2 MARKET BY END-USER

25.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION

25.2.2 EUROPE: END-USER SEGMENTATION

25.2.3 APAC: END-USER SEGMENTATION

25.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION

25.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION

25.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.3.1 DIABETES MANAGEMENT: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

25.3.2 GENERAL PATIENT MONITORING: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

25.3.3 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

25.3.4 OTHER APPLICATIONS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

25.3.5 HOME CARE SETTINGS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

25.3.6 HOSPITALS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

25.3.7 PHYSICIAN OFFICES & SPECIALTY CLINICS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

25.3.8 OTHER END-USERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

26 APPENDIX

26.1 ABBREVIATIONS

