Electronic Skin Patches Sales to Reach USD 29 Billion by 2027, Next-Gen Electronic Skin Patches to Witness Tremendous Demand. Abbott, Dexcom, GE, and Philips Set to Capatilize the Opportunity - Arizton

Dec 14, 2022, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the electronic skin patches market will grow at a CAGR of 20.17% during 2021-2027. With the growing demand for technological innovations in the healthcare field, several start-ups are emerging to stay ahead of the technology curve to strengthen their competitive advantage in the electronic skin patches market. A few exciting start-ups and universities are working to bring advanced electronic skin sensor patches into the market. For instance, XSENSIO SA has developed next-generation wearable devices to track biochemical information on the wearer's skin surface. Scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed wireless wearable devices for measuring heart rate, electrocardiogram, respiratory rate, and motion activity. Some scientists have also developed a flexible, wearable patch detecting blood-alcohol levels from the user's sweat.
Additionally, North America's population is becoming increasingly interested in fitness and wellness to maintain good physical health. The demand for electronic skin patches is rising along with the number of wearable gadgets designed for maintaining personal fitness. The demand for such wearable technology will probably increase as more consumers lead healthier lifestyles, which will also increase the demand for electronic skin patches.
Vendors operating in the market are pursuing various strategies to provide the impetus for growth over the next few years. Collaboration, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches are adopted by various market participants. For instance, Philips acquired BioTelemetry, a leading player in the mobile cardiac telemetry market, in February 2021. Baxter International acquired Hill-Rom Services in December 2021. Hill-Rom had already acquired Bardy Diagnostics and operated under Baxter International. In May 2014, Medtronic acquired Corventis, which focused on developing wireless cardiac monitoring patches. Many emerging companies are also trying to compete in the patch-based cardiac monitor market. Large medical device companies are adopting an acquisition strategy to invest or partner with many emerging vendors to diversify their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the overall market.
For instance, iRhythm Technologies announced that it would help doctors treat a patient's heart using telemetry during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. The organization is also deploying ZioAT and ZioXT virtual platforms. These platforms will be used for home registration to assist patients in treating pandemics. Manufacturers in the Holter monitor market are developing new products with further technological developments.
Electronic Skin Patches Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 29 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 9.57 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
20.17 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Application, End-User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
|
Key Leading Players
|
Abbott, Dexcom, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Menarini Diagnostics, Bardy Diagnostics, Benware Medical, Bittium, Bloomlife, Blue Spark Technologies, BORSAM Biomedical Instruments, Boston Scientific, Cardiomo, DMS-Service, Epicore Biosystems, FUKUDA DENSHI, Gamastech, Holst Centre, Insulet, iRhythm Technologies, Isansys, LCR Hallcrest, LifeSignals, Liv ApS, Medicomp, Medidata, Medicsensors, Medtrum Technologies, Natures Frequencies, Nemaura Medical, OMRON Healthcare, Onera Technologies B.V., PAINMASTER, QT Medical, Quad Industries, Smith+Nephew, SpotSee, The Surgical Company, Theranica Bio-Electronics, The Scott Fetzer Company, Virility Medical, VitalConnect, VivaLNK, Vivomi, WearOptimo, and Xsensio
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rising Need for Continuous Physiological Monitoring & Treatment.
· Presence of Supporting Initiatives, Regulations & Reimbursement Policies.
· Increasing Penetration of Wearable Devices & Mobile Platforms for Healthcare.
· A Rise in the Usage of Electronic Skin Patches for Drug Delivery & Cosmetics.
|
Page Number
|
268
|
Customized Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3531
Rising Need for Continuous Physiological Monitoring & Treatment
The global burden of acute and chronic diseases is increasing the need for constantly monitoring various physiological parameters. The emergence of electronic skin patches has been widely helpful in managing an individual's health either on their own or in any healthcare setting. Developed and emerging countries are facing the burden of infectious diseases. Electronic skin patches are being used in monitoring patients suffering from various diseases. Most developing countries are widely exposed due to several factors that include demographic, socio-economic, and geographic conditions. Some emerging infectious diseases include HIV infections, tuberculosis, severe acute respiratory syndrome, Lyme disease, Escherichia coli, hantavirus, dengue fever, West Nile virus, and the Zika virus. In recent years, epidemics and pandemics of various infectious diseases have also become frequent. For instance, the recent COVID-19 pandemic led to 588.75 million confirmed cases, including 6.43 million deaths, reported to WHO. To manage patients suffering from various infectious diseases, significant advancements are likely to happen in electronic skin patches. Their demand will likely grow in the coming years, contributing to the market's growth.
Electronic skin patches are used as cosmetic delivery systems for providing active ingredients that help maintain the ideal nature of the skin. For instance, electronic skin patches can protect from the harmful rays of UV by continuously monitoring the impact of the exposure on the skin. A team of Northeastern scientists is utilizing the chemistry of squid skin to develop a wearable device that can sense the damaging levels of UV radiation. Researchers expect that people will use this device for monitoring sun exposure, but the sensor inside the device could also be used in other situations in which there is a need for measuring light exposure.
With the rise in the development of electronic skin patches for drug and cosmetic delivery, their usage is likely to increase among adults and older people for managing various conditions, and simultaneously newer advancements are expected to take place in electronic skin patches market.
Key Vendors
- Abbott
- Dexcom
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Menarini Diagnostics
- Bardy Diagnostics
- Benware Medical
- Bittium
- Bloomlife
- Blue Spark Technologies
- BORSAM Biomedical Instruments
- Boston Scientific
- Cardiomo
- DMS-Service
- Epicore Biosystems
- FUKUDA DENSHI
- Gamastech
- Holst Centre
- Insulet
- iRhythm Technologies
- Isansys
- LCR Hallcrest
- LifeSignals
- Liv ApS
- Medicomp
- Medidata
- Medicsensors
- Medtrum Technologies
- Natures Frequencies
- Nemaura Medical
- OMRON Healthcare
- Onera Technologies B.V.
- PAINMASTER
- QT Medical
- Quad Industries
- Smith+Nephew
- SpotSee
- The Surgical Company
- Theranica Bio-Electronics
- The Scott Fetzer Company
- Virility Medical
- VitalConnect
- VivaLNK
- Vivomi
- WearOptimo
- Xsensio
Market Segmentation
Application
- Diabetes Management
- General Patient Monitoring
- Cardiovascular Monitoring
- Others
End-User
- Home Care Settings
- Hospitals
- Physician Offices & Specialty Clinics
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET
7.1.1 GROWING NUMBER OF STARTUPS & INNOVATIVE SKIN PATCHES
7.1.2 HIGH NEED FOR CONSTANT PHYSIOLOGICAL MONITORING & TREATMENT FOR HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS
7.1.3 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DRIVING ADOPTION OF ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES
7.1.4 INCREASE IN ADOPTION OF HEALTHCARE APPLICATIONS & SMART WEARABLES
7.1.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF GLOBAL ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET
7.1.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASING START-UPS & UNIVERSITIES DEVELOPING E-SKIN PATCHES
9.2 RISE OF INNOVATIVE ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES
9.3 EMERGING TREND OF USING DIGITAL TATTOOS FOR HEALTH MONITORING
9.4 HIGH DEMAND FOR REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISING NEED FOR CONTINUOUS PHYSIOLOGICAL MONITORING & TREATMENT
10.2 PRESENCE OF SUPPORTING INITIATIVES, REGULATIONS & REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES
10.3 INCREASING PENETRATION OF WEARABLE DEVICES & MOBILE HEALTHCARE PLATFORMS
10.4 RISE IN USAGE OF ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES FOR DRUG DELIVERY & COSMETICS
11 MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS
11.1 LIMITATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH USE OF ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES
11.2 DATA SECURITY & PRIVACY ISSUES WITH E-SKIN PATCHES
11.3 HIGH COST OF VARIOUS ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY END-USER
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 APPLICATION
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 DIABETES MANAGEMENT
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 DIABETES MANAGEMENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 GENERAL PATIENT MONITORING
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 GENERAL PATIENT MONITORING: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 OTHERS
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 OTHERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 END-USER
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 HOSPITALS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 HOSPITALS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 PHYSICIAN OFFICES & SPECIALTY CLINICS
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 PHYSICIAN OFFICES & SPECIALTY CLINICS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 OTHERS
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 OTHERS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 GEOGRAPHY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
16 NORTH AMERICA
16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION
16.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER
16.3 KEY COUNTRIES
16.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 EUROPE
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.2.1 EUROPE: APPLICATION
17.2.2 EUROPE: END-USER
17.3 KEY COUNTRIES
17.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 APAC: APPLICATION
18.2.2 APAC: END-USER
18.3 KEY COUNTRIES
18.3.1 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.2 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 LATIN AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION
19.2.2 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER
19.3 KEY COUNTRIES
19.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION
20.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USERS
20.3 KEY COUNTRIES
20.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
21.2.1 ABBOTT IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET
21.2.2 DEXCOM IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET
21.2.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET
21.2.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET
22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
22.1 ABBOTT
22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.1.2 ABBOTT IN ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES MARKET
22.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
22.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
22.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
22.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
22.2 DEXCOM
22.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
22.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
23.1 A. MENARINI DIAGNOSTICS
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.2 BARDY DIAGNOSTICS
23.3 BENWARE MEDICAL
23.4 BITTIUM
23.5 BLOOMLIFE
23.6 BLUE SPARK TECHNOLOGIES
23.7 BORSAM BIOMEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO.
23.8 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC
23.9 CARDIOMO
23.10 DMS-SERVICE
23.11 EPICORE BIOSYSTEMS
23.12 FUKUDA DENSHI
23.13 GAMASTECH
23.14 HOLST CENTRE
23.15 INSULET
23.16 IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES
23.17 ISANSYS
23.18 LCR HALLCREST
23.19 LIFESIGNALS
23.20 LIV APS
23.21 MEDICOMP
23.22 MEDIDATA
23.23 MEDICSENSORS S.L
23.24 MEDTRUM TECHNOLOGIES
23.25 NATURES FREQUENCIES
23.26 NEMURA MEDICAL
23.27 OMRON HEALTHCARE
23.28 ONERA TECHNOLOGIES B.V.
23.29 PAINMASTER
23.30 QT MEDICAL
23.31 QUAD INDUSTRIES
23.32 SMITH+NEPHEW
23.33 SPOTSEE
23.34 THE SURGICAL COMPANY
23.35 THERANICA BIO-ELECTRONICS
23.36 THE SCOTT FETZER COMPANY
23.37 VIRILITY MEDICAL
23.38 VITAL CONNECT
23.39 VIVALNK
23.40 VIVOMI
23.41 WEAROPTIMO
23.42 XSENSIO
24 REPORT SUMMARY
24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
25.1 MARKET BY APPLICATION
25.1.1 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
25.1.2 EUROPE: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
25.1.3 APAC: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
25.1.4 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
25.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
25.2 MARKET BY END-USER
25.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
25.2.2 EUROPE: END-USER SEGMENTATION
25.2.3 APAC: END-USER SEGMENTATION
25.2.4 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
25.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USER SEGMENTATION
25.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
25.3.1 DIABETES MANAGEMENT: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
25.3.2 GENERAL PATIENT MONITORING: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
25.3.3 CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
25.3.4 OTHER APPLICATIONS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
25.3.5 HOME CARE SETTINGS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
25.3.6 HOSPITALS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
25.3.7 PHYSICIAN OFFICES & SPECIALTY CLINICS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
25.3.8 OTHER END-USERS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
26 APPENDIX
26.1 ABBREVIATIONS
