Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024 - DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in US$ Million.

The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:

    • Abertis (Spain)
    • Sanef (France)
    • Atlantia S.p.A (Italy)
    • Conduent, Inc. (USA)
    • Cubic Corporation (USA)
    • DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)
    • EFKON AG (Austria)
    • Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC) (Taiwan)
    • G.E.A. (France)
    • GeoToll (USA)
    • International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)
    • Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
    • Neology, Inc. (USA)
    • Perceptics LLC (USA)
    • Q-Free ASA (Norway)
    • Raytheon Company (USA)
    • Siemens AG (Germany)
    • Star Systems International Limited (Hong Kong)
    • Thales Group (France)
    • The Revenue Markets, Inc. (TRMI) (USA)
    • Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)
    • TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
    Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
    Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
    Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
    Product Definitions and Scope of Study

    2. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development
    Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market
    Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management
    ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling
    Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
    Global Market Outlook
    Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth
    Notable Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
    Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key Driver of Growth
    ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from the Growing Investments in ITS
    Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments
    ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management
    RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies
    DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence
    As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology Limelight
    Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology
    Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
    Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects
    Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review

    3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
    Toll Roads
    History of Toll Roads
    Varying Forms of Toll Operations
    Toll Collection
    Manual Toll Collection
    Automatic Toll Collection
    Electronic Toll Collection
    Electronic Toll Collection - A Prelude
    ETC System Components
    Major Enabling ETC Technologies
    Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems
    AVI Technologies
    RFID - The Basic Technology for AVI
    Types of RFID Tags
    Active RFID Tags
    Passive RFID Tags
    Automatic Identification of Vehicles by Plate Reading
    License Plate Recognition (LPR)
    Structure of the LPR System
    Optical License Plate Recognition
    Plate Region Extraction
    Segmentation
    Character Recognition
    Dedicated Short Range Communication based ETC Systems
    Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
    A Comparison of DSRC and GPS based ETC Systems
    GSM
    Classification Based on Lanes
    Single-Lane ETC Systems
    Open Road Tolling/Multi-Lane Free Flow ETC Systems
    ETC System - OBU Classification
    Read-only Systems
    Read/write Systems
    ETC Toll Collection Process
    Fixing of Toll Rate
    Means of Toll Collection
    Postpaid Account
    Prepaid Account
    Violation Enforcement
    Accounting and Management
    Interoperability
    Various Types of Interoperability
    Transponder-level Interoperability
    Peer-to-Peer Interoperability
    Consolidated Operations
    ETC - Implementation and Functional Challenges
    Costs Associated with ETC Implementation and Operation
    Cost to Tolling Agency
    Cost to the Customer
    Preliminary Sunk Costs
    Key Benefits of ETC Systems
    Advantages of Electronic Toll Collection at a Glance
    For Users
    For Toll Operators
    Common Advantages
    Major Drawbacks
    ORT - Key Operational Issues

    4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

    4.1 Focus on Select Global Players

    4.2 Recent Industry Activity
    Kapsch TrafficCom and OMV Partner for Standardizes EETS for Trucks
    EFKON to Continue Offering Sales and Service Support for SmartTAG
    ETC Bags SRTA's Roadside Toll Collection System Contract
    Kapsch TrafficCom Delivers GO Toll Collection System
    EFKON to Provide New Toll Collection Solutions for Oslo and Bergen
    TIBA Selects TransCore for Modernizing Toll Collection System for Bridge at US-Canada Border
    TRMI Bags Contract to Upgrade B&M Bridge's Toll Collection System
    Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Contract for Upgrading Roadside Tolling Equipment
    SSI Unveils Titan Multi-Protocol Tolling Reader
    Conduent Announces Modernization of Tolling System on ExpressLanes
    RMTA Selects TransCore for Upgrade of Toll Collection Systems in Richmond
    SIECP Chooses Thales for Upgrading Toll Collection System on San Martn Texmelucan
    Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Contract for Bulgaria's Nationwide Tolling System
    SSI Release AVIOR Narrow Beam Tolling Antenna
    Xerox Concludes Separation of Conduent
    Wi-LAN Changes Corporate Name to Quarterhill
    Neology Acquires Tolling & License Plate Recognition Business from 3M
    Atlantia Sells Minority Stake in Autostrade per l'Italia
    Abertis to Acquire 5.1% Stake in Holding d'Infraestructures de Transport (HIT)
    TransCore to Deploy Toll Collection System along the Dulles Toll Road
    TransCore to Deploy Express Lane Toll Project of the Commonwealth of Virginia
    The RTA of Dubai Extended Contract with TransCore
    BTC Awards ITS & ETC Systems Supply Contract to SICE
    Czech Republic Introduces New Truck Toll Tender
    Kapsch Receives Contract to Install Statewide Truck-tolling System in Rhode Island
    Government of Indonesia to Establish ETC Consortium
    San Miguel Partners with PNCC to Build Toll Roads
    Toll4Europe GmbH Commences Operations
    Axxs Collaborates with Kapsch TrafficCom to Develop Electronic Tolling Systems
    Kapsch TraffcCom AG Bags Contract from ASFINAG for Modernizing Austrian GO Toll Collection System
    Q-Free Signs Slovenia Truck Tolling System Contract
    Q-Free Bags 3-Year Agreement for Delivery of Tags to Via Verde
    TransCore Gets 10 Year Extension of its Contract with the Maine Turnpike Authority
    TransCore Gets 5 Year Extension of Contract with Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
    Bip&Drive and Bip&Go Introduce First Single Teletoll System for Toll Roads in France and Spain
    Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Contract from State of Queensland for Toowoomba Second Range Crossing
    Q-Free Gets Extension for its Contract with Miami Dade Expressway
    Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Tolling Contract for Replacing Existing Road Tolling Systems for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel
    Q-Free Gets Extension of its Toll Collection Operations Contract with Norwegian Public Roads Administration
    Q-Free Bags New Contract from TransCore
    Gentex and TransCore Enter into Agreement to Provide Vehicle-Integrated Nationwide Tolling Solution to Auto Manufacturers

    5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

    • Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69)
    • The United States (18)
    • Canada (3)
    • Japan (4)
    • Europe (29)
      • France (6)
      • Germany (4)
      • The United Kingdom (1)
      • Italy (3)
      • Spain (3)
      • Rest of Europe (12)
    • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
    • Latin America (1)
    • Africa (1)

