Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024 - DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence
Mar 08, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in US$ Million.
The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abertis (Spain)
- Sanef (France)
- Atlantia S.p.A (Italy)
- Conduent, Inc. (USA)
- Cubic Corporation (USA)
- DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)
- EFKON AG (Austria)
- Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC) (Taiwan)
- G.E.A. (France)
- GeoToll (USA)
- International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
- Neology, Inc. (USA)
- Perceptics LLC (USA)
- Q-Free ASA (Norway)
- Raytheon Company (USA)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Star Systems International Limited (Hong Kong)
- Thales Group (France)
- The Revenue Markets, Inc. (TRMI) (USA)
- Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)
- TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development
Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market
Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management
ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth
Notable Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key Driver of Growth
ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from the Growing Investments in ITS
Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments
ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management
RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies
DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence
As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology Limelight
Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects
Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Toll Roads
History of Toll Roads
Varying Forms of Toll Operations
Toll Collection
Manual Toll Collection
Automatic Toll Collection
Electronic Toll Collection
Electronic Toll Collection - A Prelude
ETC System Components
Major Enabling ETC Technologies
Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems
AVI Technologies
RFID - The Basic Technology for AVI
Types of RFID Tags
Active RFID Tags
Passive RFID Tags
Automatic Identification of Vehicles by Plate Reading
License Plate Recognition (LPR)
Structure of the LPR System
Optical License Plate Recognition
Plate Region Extraction
Segmentation
Character Recognition
Dedicated Short Range Communication based ETC Systems
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
A Comparison of DSRC and GPS based ETC Systems
GSM
Classification Based on Lanes
Single-Lane ETC Systems
Open Road Tolling/Multi-Lane Free Flow ETC Systems
ETC System - OBU Classification
Read-only Systems
Read/write Systems
ETC Toll Collection Process
Fixing of Toll Rate
Means of Toll Collection
Postpaid Account
Prepaid Account
Violation Enforcement
Accounting and Management
Interoperability
Various Types of Interoperability
Transponder-level Interoperability
Peer-to-Peer Interoperability
Consolidated Operations
ETC - Implementation and Functional Challenges
Costs Associated with ETC Implementation and Operation
Cost to Tolling Agency
Cost to the Customer
Preliminary Sunk Costs
Key Benefits of ETC Systems
Advantages of Electronic Toll Collection at a Glance
For Users
For Toll Operators
Common Advantages
Major Drawbacks
ORT - Key Operational Issues
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Global Players
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
Kapsch TrafficCom and OMV Partner for Standardizes EETS for Trucks
EFKON to Continue Offering Sales and Service Support for SmartTAG
ETC Bags SRTA's Roadside Toll Collection System Contract
Kapsch TrafficCom Delivers GO Toll Collection System
EFKON to Provide New Toll Collection Solutions for Oslo and Bergen
TIBA Selects TransCore for Modernizing Toll Collection System for Bridge at US-Canada Border
TRMI Bags Contract to Upgrade B&M Bridge's Toll Collection System
Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Contract for Upgrading Roadside Tolling Equipment
SSI Unveils Titan Multi-Protocol Tolling Reader
Conduent Announces Modernization of Tolling System on ExpressLanes
RMTA Selects TransCore for Upgrade of Toll Collection Systems in Richmond
SIECP Chooses Thales for Upgrading Toll Collection System on San Martn Texmelucan
Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Contract for Bulgaria's Nationwide Tolling System
SSI Release AVIOR Narrow Beam Tolling Antenna
Xerox Concludes Separation of Conduent
Wi-LAN Changes Corporate Name to Quarterhill
Neology Acquires Tolling & License Plate Recognition Business from 3M
Atlantia Sells Minority Stake in Autostrade per l'Italia
Abertis to Acquire 5.1% Stake in Holding d'Infraestructures de Transport (HIT)
TransCore to Deploy Toll Collection System along the Dulles Toll Road
TransCore to Deploy Express Lane Toll Project of the Commonwealth of Virginia
The RTA of Dubai Extended Contract with TransCore
BTC Awards ITS & ETC Systems Supply Contract to SICE
Czech Republic Introduces New Truck Toll Tender
Kapsch Receives Contract to Install Statewide Truck-tolling System in Rhode Island
Government of Indonesia to Establish ETC Consortium
San Miguel Partners with PNCC to Build Toll Roads
Toll4Europe GmbH Commences Operations
Axxs Collaborates with Kapsch TrafficCom to Develop Electronic Tolling Systems
Kapsch TraffcCom AG Bags Contract from ASFINAG for Modernizing Austrian GO Toll Collection System
Q-Free Signs Slovenia Truck Tolling System Contract
Q-Free Bags 3-Year Agreement for Delivery of Tags to Via Verde
TransCore Gets 10 Year Extension of its Contract with the Maine Turnpike Authority
TransCore Gets 5 Year Extension of Contract with Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
Bip&Drive and Bip&Go Introduce First Single Teletoll System for Toll Roads in France and Spain
Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Contract from State of Queensland for Toowoomba Second Range Crossing
Q-Free Gets Extension for its Contract with Miami Dade Expressway
Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Tolling Contract for Replacing Existing Road Tolling Systems for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel
Q-Free Gets Extension of its Toll Collection Operations Contract with Norwegian Public Roads Administration
Q-Free Bags New Contract from TransCore
Gentex and TransCore Enter into Agreement to Provide Vehicle-Integrated Nationwide Tolling Solution to Auto Manufacturers
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69)
- The United States (18)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (29)
- France (6)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qlc2b8/electronic_toll?w=5
