Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024 - DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development

Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market

Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management

ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth

Notable Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key Driver of Growth

ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from the Growing Investments in ITS

Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments

ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management

RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence

As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology Limelight

Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects

Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Toll Roads

History of Toll Roads

Varying Forms of Toll Operations

Toll Collection

Manual Toll Collection

Automatic Toll Collection

Electronic Toll Collection

Electronic Toll Collection - A Prelude

ETC System Components

Major Enabling ETC Technologies

Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems

AVI Technologies

RFID - The Basic Technology for AVI

Types of RFID Tags

Active RFID Tags

Passive RFID Tags

Automatic Identification of Vehicles by Plate Reading

License Plate Recognition (LPR)

Structure of the LPR System

Optical License Plate Recognition

Plate Region Extraction

Segmentation

Character Recognition

Dedicated Short Range Communication based ETC Systems

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

A Comparison of DSRC and GPS based ETC Systems

GSM

Classification Based on Lanes

Single-Lane ETC Systems

Open Road Tolling/Multi-Lane Free Flow ETC Systems

ETC System - OBU Classification

Read-only Systems

Read/write Systems

ETC Toll Collection Process

Fixing of Toll Rate

Means of Toll Collection

Postpaid Account

Prepaid Account

Violation Enforcement

Accounting and Management

Interoperability

Various Types of Interoperability

Transponder-level Interoperability

Peer-to-Peer Interoperability

Consolidated Operations

ETC - Implementation and Functional Challenges

Costs Associated with ETC Implementation and Operation

Cost to Tolling Agency

Cost to the Customer

Preliminary Sunk Costs

Key Benefits of ETC Systems

Advantages of Electronic Toll Collection at a Glance

For Users

For Toll Operators

Common Advantages

Major Drawbacks

ORT - Key Operational Issues



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Global Players



4.2 Recent Industry Activity

Kapsch TrafficCom and OMV Partner for Standardizes EETS for Trucks

EFKON to Continue Offering Sales and Service Support for SmartTAG

ETC Bags SRTA's Roadside Toll Collection System Contract

Kapsch TrafficCom Delivers GO Toll Collection System

EFKON to Provide New Toll Collection Solutions for Oslo and Bergen

TIBA Selects TransCore for Modernizing Toll Collection System for Bridge at US-Canada Border

TRMI Bags Contract to Upgrade B&M Bridge's Toll Collection System

Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Contract for Upgrading Roadside Tolling Equipment

SSI Unveils Titan Multi-Protocol Tolling Reader

Conduent Announces Modernization of Tolling System on ExpressLanes

RMTA Selects TransCore for Upgrade of Toll Collection Systems in Richmond

SIECP Chooses Thales for Upgrading Toll Collection System on San Martn Texmelucan

Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Contract for Bulgaria's Nationwide Tolling System

SSI Release AVIOR Narrow Beam Tolling Antenna

Xerox Concludes Separation of Conduent

Wi-LAN Changes Corporate Name to Quarterhill

Neology Acquires Tolling & License Plate Recognition Business from 3M

Atlantia Sells Minority Stake in Autostrade per l'Italia

Abertis to Acquire 5.1% Stake in Holding d'Infraestructures de Transport (HIT)

TransCore to Deploy Toll Collection System along the Dulles Toll Road

TransCore to Deploy Express Lane Toll Project of the Commonwealth of Virginia

The RTA of Dubai Extended Contract with TransCore

BTC Awards ITS & ETC Systems Supply Contract to SICE

Czech Republic Introduces New Truck Toll Tender

Kapsch Receives Contract to Install Statewide Truck-tolling System in Rhode Island

Government of Indonesia to Establish ETC Consortium

San Miguel Partners with PNCC to Build Toll Roads

Toll4Europe GmbH Commences Operations

Axxs Collaborates with Kapsch TrafficCom to Develop Electronic Tolling Systems

Kapsch TraffcCom AG Bags Contract from ASFINAG for Modernizing Austrian GO Toll Collection System

Q-Free Signs Slovenia Truck Tolling System Contract

Q-Free Bags 3-Year Agreement for Delivery of Tags to Via Verde

TransCore Gets 10 Year Extension of its Contract with the Maine Turnpike Authority

TransCore Gets 5 Year Extension of Contract with Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

Bip&Drive and Bip&Go Introduce First Single Teletoll System for Toll Roads in France and Spain

Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Contract from State of Queensland for Toowoomba Second Range Crossing

Q-Free Gets Extension for its Contract with Miami Dade Expressway

Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Tolling Contract for Replacing Existing Road Tolling Systems for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel

Q-Free Gets Extension of its Toll Collection Operations Contract with Norwegian Public Roads Administration

Q-Free Bags New Contract from TransCore

Gentex and TransCore Enter into Agreement to Provide Vehicle-Integrated Nationwide Tolling Solution to Auto Manufacturers



