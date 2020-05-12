Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation (ETC) Achieves Successful Go-Live for Its Next-gen riteSuite™ at the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) in Georgia

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, ETC successfully went live with its upgraded riteSuite™ systems at the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), in Atlanta, Georgia, despite the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19.

Remarkably, in order to ensure the safety of all the involved ETC and SRTA personnel from potential COVID-19 exposure, the ETC team accomplished this go-live fully remotely. This is the first full cloud deployment of ETC's next-gen riteSuite™, built using a highly scalable and flexible micro-services architecture. Its successful deployment, amid widespread delays and shutdowns nationwide, was possible because riteSuite™ is also designed to maximize remote capabilities and minimize intrusion and disruption to customers' systems during implementation and beyond.

ETC's riteSuite™ is an updated family of end-to-end tolling and mobility systems, built on predominant open-source platforms for flexible deployment and future-proofing, comprising a variety of new tolling and multimodal products, including:

riteView ™ – An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding system, incorporating machine learning.

– An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding system, incorporating machine learning. riteVision ™ – An advanced vehicle and license plate recognition system built on machine learning technology.

– An advanced vehicle and license plate recognition system built on machine learning technology. riteJetStream ™ – A multimodal event processor (host) that uses big data infrastructure and a modern user interface, with configurable microservices and pricing algorithms.

– A multimodal event processor (host) that uses big data infrastructure and a modern user interface, with configurable microservices and pricing algorithms. riteOSS ™ – An enterprise-level IT maintenance and asset management system, providing complete system infrastructure mapping with service and component-level monitoring, interactive dashboards, configurable alerts, predictive lane analysis, and comprehensive asset lifecycle management.

"The coronavirus outbreak has forced many organizations to amend their original plans and strategies and develop creative solutions to keep business running as usual. We're very glad that ETC is able to deploy these products remotely to complete the system upgrade as planned," said SRTA's Executive Director Chris Tomlinson.

Throughout this remote go-live deployment, the ETC team used previously implemented corporate telework tools to communicate between the ETC and SRTA project team members.

"We are very proud of our SRTA project team's handling of this unique situation," said ETC's Chief Executive Officer Bret Kidd. "They have been working relentlessly to deploy these riteSuite™ products at SRTA, despite the unprecedented challenges triggered by the coronavirus epidemic. It is also worth noting that some of these next-gen products were being deployed for the very first time!"

About ETC

ETC is the cornerstone that brings together all the moving elements of today's multimodal transportation environment - systems, data, people, and vehicles – to streamline integrated mobility solutions for urban and highway agencies and their customers.

As a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems and services provider, we deliver tolling and congestion management, urban mobility solutions, integrated multimodal back office platforms, interoperability hubs, maintenance, and operations. For over two decades, we have delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the country's largest toll authorities and transformed the industry with first-of-its-kind technology advancements. ETC's solutions process over 2 billion transactions annually, incorporating the latest in open-source machine learning and data streaming technology, with predictive Big Data analytics to offer innovative architectures comprising our riteSuite™ products. For more information on our products and services, visit www.etcc.com.

Learn more:

Product pages at www.etcc.com

LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/etctoll

YouTube channel at goo.gl/qNqpVv

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectronicTransactionConsultants/

About the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA)

SRTA is a state-level, independent Authority created to operate tolled transportation facilities within Georgia and acts as the transportation financing arm for the state. SRTA manages the collection of tolls on Georgia's Express Lanes System through the use of Peach Pass, administers the Atlanta region's vanpool program, and manages the Xpress regional commuter coach transit service. In 2017, SRTA merged with the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) to jointly provide the services of both state Authorities. The GRTA Board of Directors oversees Developments of Regional Impact, air quality reporting, and regional transportation plan approval.

Media Contact:

Colleen Lauless, Marketing and Communications Manager

[email protected]

(o) 214.615.2320 | (c) 469.404.6650

SOURCE Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation

Related Links

etcc.com

