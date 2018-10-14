Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation (ETC) Awarded Contract for Roadside System and Implementation Services on Georgia Roads

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), based in Atlanta, Georgia, has awarded Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation (ETC) a contract to provide roadside toll collection system implementation and maintenance services with an initial term through June 2025 and renewal options through 2035.

"This impressive solution is an exciting opportunity for SRTA and we are interested to see how machine learning and big data will help our organization run more efficiently and effectively," says SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson.

ETC's winning solution includes a suite of new products created by the company, including:

riteView – An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding suite incorporating machine learning.

– An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding suite incorporating machine learning. riteVision – An advanced vehicle and license plate recognition service utilizing machine learning capabilities.

– An advanced vehicle and license plate recognition service utilizing machine learning capabilities. riteJetStream – A multi-modal Toll Facility Host (TFH) utilizing big data infrastructure and a modern user interface with configurable micro-services and pricing algorithms.

– A multi-modal Toll Facility Host (TFH) utilizing big data infrastructure and a modern user interface with configurable micro-services and pricing algorithms. riteOSS – An enterprise-level IT maintenance and asset management system providing complete system infrastructure mapping with service and component level monitoring, interactive dashboards, configurable alerts, predictive lane analysis, and comprehensive asset lifecycle management.

– An enterprise-level IT maintenance and asset management system providing complete system infrastructure mapping with service and component level monitoring, interactive dashboards, configurable alerts, predictive lane analysis, and comprehensive asset lifecycle management. RITE™ Redundant Communications Module and RITE™ Redundant Lane Controller – An advanced and fully integrated system providing complete redundancy, a smaller footprint, and backward compatibility to ensure upgraded paths and enhance operational capabilities.

Implementation of these new products will enhance both operational and customer services by offering a more efficient toll collection system and maintenance program based on ETC's unified data model. Ultimately, SRTA's customers will experience increased mobility through reduced maintenance activities and greater access to relevant data.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with SRTA," said ETC's Executive Vice President of Business Development, Kevin Holbert. "One of the most exciting things about this project is that we will be able to implement an entire suite of our newest and most advanced products, producing a more forward-thinking roadside system and providing real-time visibility to SRTA."

ETC has implemented and maintained a number of projects for SRTA since 2010, including its HOV to HOT lane solution for the I-85 Express Lanes. ETC is currently in final testing for the I-85 Extension, which is scheduled for go-live in early November 2018. The I-85 and I-85 Extension projects both utilize ETC's patented Dynamic Pricing Host, the only dynamic pricing system patented in the United States due to its predictive capabilities.

The newly awarded SRTA project will be supported by existing personnel located in Georgia, along with additional project support managed from ETC's headquarters in Richardson, Texas.

About ETC

ETC is a leading global systems and services provider for the tolling and transportation industries, delivering both Roadside systems and Back Office platforms. The company's nearly two decades of delivering technically sophisticated solutions has supported many of the country's largest toll Authorities and helped transform the industry with first-of-its-kind advancements. ETC's solutions process over $3 billion of toll revenue annually.

ETC's roadside solutions have been created to handle several challenges, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management. With the introduction of proprietary designs, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology, big data utilization, and innovative architectures, the RITE™ Solution's roadside modules provide real-time data and automation, assisting with troubleshooting and manual maintenance with reduced effort, resulting in greater advantage and lower cost to the customer.

For additional information, please visit www.etcc.com.

About the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA)

SRTA is a state-level, independent Authority created to operate tolled transportation facilities within Georgia and acts as the transportation financing arm for the state. SRTA manages the collection of tolls on Georgia's Express Lanes System through the use of Peach Pass, administers the Atlanta region's vanpool program, and manages the Xpress regional commuter coach transit service. In 2017, SRTA merged with the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) to jointly provide the services of both state Authorities. The GRTA Board of Directors oversees Developments of Regional Impact, air quality reporting, and regional transportation plan approval.

