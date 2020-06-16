Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation (ETC) Signs a Contract with E-470 Public Highway Authority for a Next-gen Roadside Tolling System

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2020, the E-470 Public Highway Authority in Colorado signed a contract with Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC) to deliver a comprehensive roadside tolling solution using a selection of subsystems from its next-generation riteSuite™ tolling and mobility management product line. ETC's system architecture will maximize the use of open-source and COTS technology, enabling optimum re-use of existing infrastructure at E-470.

This contract, which includes a 5-year base period, launched in May 2020. Along with riteSuite™ implementation, this contract includes:

Enhanced vehicle detection, separation, and classification

New multi-protocol AVI systems

Redundant toll collection equipment

Wrong-way detection and hotlist for law enforcement purposes

Upgraded Digital Video Audit System

"This advanced solution provides E-470 with revenue assurance now and in the future, through efficient system health monitoring, comprehensive performance reporting and auditability. We look forward to working with ETC to implement a state-of-the-art system that will allow us to grow and expand services to our customers," said E-470 Public Highway Authority Executive Director Tim Stewart.

ETC's riteSuite™ is an updated family of end-to-end tolling and mobility systems, built on mainstream open-source platforms for flexible deployment and future-proofing. riteSuite™ comprises a variety of new tolling and multimodal products, including:

rite ® Lane Solution – A comprehensive roadside tolling solution that reliably captures transactions in all lane types and pricing methodologies, through the use of infrastructure redundancy and advance open-source technologies, such as edge computing and machine-learning.

– A comprehensive roadside tolling solution that reliably captures transactions in all lane types and pricing methodologies, through the use of infrastructure redundancy and advance open-source technologies, such as edge computing and machine-learning. riteView ™ – An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding system, incorporating machine learning.

– An advanced big data reporting, analytics, business intelligence, and dashboarding system, incorporating machine learning. riteVision ™ – An advanced ALPR and vehicle recognition system built on machine learning technology.

– An advanced ALPR and vehicle recognition system built on machine learning technology. riteJetStream ™ – A multimodal event processor (host) that uses big data infrastructure and a modern user interface, with configurable microservices and pricing algorithms.

– A multimodal event processor (host) that uses big data infrastructure and a modern user interface, with configurable microservices and pricing algorithms. riteOSS ™ – An enterprise-level IT maintenance and asset management system, providing complete system infrastructure mapping with service and component-level monitoring, interactive dashboards, configurable alerts, predictive lane analysis, and comprehensive asset lifecycle management.

– An enterprise-level IT maintenance and asset management system, providing complete system infrastructure mapping with service and component-level monitoring, interactive dashboards, configurable alerts, predictive lane analysis, and comprehensive asset lifecycle management. riteTRAC™ – A unique automated lane performance audit tool that uses machine learning for real-time lane performance monitoring. It continuously trends transactions for automated anomaly detection.

"We are very excited to begin this new chapter with E-470. Over the past few years, ETC has developed an advanced technology suite that I believe will become the new standard in the tolling and smart mobility industries. We are proud to offer this innovative solution to E-470 to ensure the system's technology relevance and productivity for years to come," said ETC CEO Bret Kidd.

About ETC

ETC is the cornerstone that brings together all the moving elements of today's multimodal transportation environment - systems, data, people, and vehicles – to streamline integrated mobility solutions for urban and highway agencies and their customers.

As a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems and services provider, we deliver tolling and congestion management, urban mobility solutions, integrated multimodal back office platforms, interoperability hubs, maintenance, and operations. For over two decades, we have delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the country's largest toll authorities and transformed the industry with first-of-its-kind technology advancements. ETC's solutions process over 2 billion transactions annually, incorporating the latest in open-source machine learning and data streaming technology, with predictive Big Data analytics to offer innovative architectures comprising our riteSuite™ products. For more information on our products and services, visit www.etcc.com.

About E-470 Public Highway Authority

E-470 is the 75-mph toll road running along the eastern perimeter of the Denver metropolitan area. E-470 is a user-financed roadway, receiving no local, state or federal funds for financing, construction, operations or maintenance. E-470 is a political sub-division of the state governed by the E-470 Public Highway Authority Board composed of eight local governments including Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, and the municipalities of Aurora, Brighton, Commerce City, Parker and Thornton. E-470 also operates ExpressToll, the all-electronic toll collection system available on E-470, Northwest Parkway and Colorado's Express Lanes.

