Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Size to grow by USD 679.48 million | Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Will be Key Driver | Technavio

Apr 12, 2022, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 10.83% in 2021 and it will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing number of clinical trials is driving the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market. The number of clinical trials has increased significantly across the world. The average annual increase in the number of registered trials is generally higher in Asia than in the US and the EU. In countries such as Japan and India, the annual number of registered clinical trials has increased progressively owing to the implementation of numerous local reforms. The availability of a skilled workforce, favorable market reforms, access to fast-growing pharmaceutical markets in the world, strong intellectual property laws, and improved infrastructure for clinical trials have contributed to an increase in the number of clinical trials in developing countries. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a surge in clinical trials across the globe.
The budget constraints will be a major challenge for the electronic trial master file systems market during the forecast period. The management of essential clinical trial documentation is a most time-consuming and costly activity. Thus, the high costs associated with electronic trial master file systems are a major constraint for the growth of the market. The increasing need to comply with stringent and proliferating regulatory requirements, ensure speedy clinical trials, and reduce costs to maintain the electronic trial master file require real-time audit-ready trial master file systems across all stages of clinical trials. However, vendors are developing electronic trial master systems that allow end-users to manage the complete lifecycle of content, from draft to the final approval, in a cost-effective manner.
Vendor Insights
The electronic trial master file systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Aurea Corp.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- MasterControl Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Phlexglobal Ltd.
- SureClinical Inc.
- TransPerfect Global Inc.
- Veeva Systems Inc.
- WIRB Copernicus Group
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities. According to our research, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market in North America. The high number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region, considerable investments in clinical trial research, and growing drug discoveries in the region will drive the electronic trial master file systems market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The electronic trial master file systems market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for electronic trial master file systems from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies witnessed significant growth in 2020 for the effective planning, management, and tracking of their clinical study portfolios for COVID-19. Vendors are focusing on entering into long-term partnerships with biotech and pharma companies to enhance clinical trial experiences.
|
Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 679.48 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.83
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aurea Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MasterControl Inc., Oracle Corp., Phlexglobal Ltd., SureClinical Inc., TransPerfect Global Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and WIRB Copernicus Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Research and development:
2.2.2 Developers and manufacturers:
2.2.3 Sales and distribution:
2.2.4 End-users:
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- On-premise
- Cloud
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 14: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
Exhibit 15: Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 16: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
Exhibit 17: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 18: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 21: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: APAC- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 34: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing number of clinical trials
8.1.2 Rising government funding and grants to support clinical trials
8.1.3 Increasing R and D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Budget constraints
8.2.2 Clinical data privacy
8.2.3 Lack of skilled professionals for operating eTMF systems
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising adoption of Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) systems in developing countries
8.3.2 Technological advancements
8.3.3 Increasing strategic initiatives between vendors
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 39: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aurea Corp.
Exhibit 42: Aurea Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 43: Aurea Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 44: Aurea Corp. - Key offerings
10.4 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
Exhibit 45: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 46: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: IQVIA Holdings Inc.- Key news
Exhibit 49: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
Exhibit 51: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview
Exhibit 52 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments
Exhibit 53: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key news
Exhibit 54: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus
10.6 MasterControl Inc.
Exhibit 56: MasterControl Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 57: MasterControl Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 58: MasterControl Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Oracle Corp.
Exhibit 59: Oracle Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Oracle Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Oracle Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 62: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Phlexglobal Ltd.
Exhibit 64: Phlexglobal Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Phlexglobal Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Phlexglobal Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 SureClinical Inc.
Exhibit 67: SureClinical Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 68: SureClinical Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 69: SureClinical Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 TransPerfect Global Inc.
Exhibit 70: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 73: TransPerfect Global Inc. - Key offerings
10.11 Veeva Systems Inc.
Exhibit 74: Veeva Systems Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Veeva Systems Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Veeva Systems Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 77: Veeva Systems Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Veeva Systems Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 WIRB Copernicus Group
Exhibit 79: WIRB Copernicus Group - Overview
Exhibit 80: WIRB Copernicus Group - Product and service
Exhibit 81: WIRB Copernicus Group – Key news
Exhibit 82: WIRB Copernicus Group - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 86: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
