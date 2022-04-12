Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Size to grow by USD 679.48 million | Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Will be Key Driver | Technavio

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing number of clinical trials is driving the growth of the electronic trial master file systems market. The number of clinical trials has increased significantly across the world. The average annual increase in the number of registered trials is generally higher in Asia than in the US and the EU. In countries such as Japan and India, the annual number of registered clinical trials has increased progressively owing to the implementation of numerous local reforms. The availability of a skilled workforce, favorable market reforms, access to fast-growing pharmaceutical markets in the world, strong intellectual property laws, and improved infrastructure for clinical trials have contributed to an increase in the number of clinical trials in developing countries. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a surge in clinical trials across the globe.

The budget constraints will be a major challenge for the electronic trial master file systems market during the forecast period. The management of essential clinical trial documentation is a most time-consuming and costly activity. Thus, the high costs associated with electronic trial master file systems are a major constraint for the growth of the market. The increasing need to comply with stringent and proliferating regulatory requirements, ensure speedy clinical trials, and reduce costs to maintain the electronic trial master file require real-time audit-ready trial master file systems across all stages of clinical trials. However, vendors are developing electronic trial master systems that allow end-users to manage the complete lifecycle of content, from draft to the final approval, in a cost-effective manner.

Vendor Insights

The electronic trial master file systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aurea Corp.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

MasterControl Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Phlexglobal Ltd.

SureClinical Inc.

TransPerfect Global Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

WIRB Copernicus Group

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities. According to our research, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market in North America. The high number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region, considerable investments in clinical trial research, and growing drug discoveries in the region will drive the electronic trial master file systems market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The electronic trial master file systems market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for electronic trial master file systems from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies witnessed significant growth in 2020 for the effective planning, management, and tracking of their clinical study portfolios for COVID-19. Vendors are focusing on entering into long-term partnerships with biotech and pharma companies to enhance clinical trial experiences.

Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 679.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aurea Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MasterControl Inc., Oracle Corp., Phlexglobal Ltd., SureClinical Inc., TransPerfect Global Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and WIRB Copernicus Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

