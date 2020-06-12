Electronic Waveform Lab, Inc.'s Notice of Privacy Incident

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Waveform Lab, Inc. announced today it is notifying individuals of a ransomware incident that affected some of its servers that contained certain patient information.

On April 11, 2020, Electronic Waveform Lab became aware of the ransomware incident affecting its computer servers. Upon learning of the incident, Electronic Waveform Lab immediately began an investigation, promptly notified law enforcement, and an outside forensic firm was engaged to assist. Electronic Waveform Lab's servers have been restored and no data has been lost due to this incident.

The investigation was not able to determine the specific information accessed by perpetrators; however, information stored on the affected servers includes names, addresses, diagnosis codes, and limited treatment information.

Electronic Waveform Lab recommends that affected patients carefully review the statements they receive from their insurers and health care providers. If any services that were not provided to them are listed, they should contact the insurer or provider immediately.

Electronic Waveform Lab regrets that this incident occurred and remains focused on ensuring the security and confidentiality of patient information. While Electronic Waveform Lab has had safeguards in place to protect information, the company has taken additional steps to prevent something like this from occurring in the future, including continuing to review its systems and implementing additional measures to enhance and strengthen its security processes.

A hotline has been established for affected individuals who have questions at (844) 963-2705, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time. Electronic Waveform Lab's website also contains information regarding steps that customers can take to help protect their personal health information, available at www.h-wave.com/privacy-incident-notice.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Electronic Waveform Lab, Inc.