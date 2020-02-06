Electronics contract manufacturer, XLR8 Services, wins Highest Overall Customer Rating award at IPC APEX Expo

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4th at a ceremony at IPC Apex Expo in San Diego, Circuits Assembly Magazine announced the winners of its 2020 Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) for electronics manufacturing services. They recognized companies that received the highest customer service ratings in each of 5 categories: dependability/timely delivery, quality, responsiveness, technology, and value.

For companies with sales under $20 million, XLR8 SERVICES won the overall top award in the EMS category.

XLR8 Services President, Jason Powell said, "I am very proud of my team's accomplishments through the past few years. XLR8 has transformed into a leading-edge contract manufacturer within our market segment of supporting speed, technology, rapid prototype, and assembly services."

"The continued feedback, growth, and support within our customer base are strong indicators that we are focused on the right areas. We are honored to have received this award and will continue to invest in, and support the most advanced technologies that our customers choose."

The awards represent three consecutive years of industry recognition where in 2018 XLR8 was presented awards at the IPC APEX show for Quality, Responsiveness, and Technology; 2019 for dependability/timely delivery, responsiveness, and technology; and now 2020 as the overall EMS winner in its category.

About XLR8 Services, Inc.: Based in San Clemente, CA, XLR8 Services is a rapidly growing, woman owned contract manufacturer that focuses on supporting start-up companies, the engineering community, as well as larger OEM's with rapid prototype services and volume production for their printed circuit assemblies with a core focus on speed and technology for their commercial, AS:9100, ISO:13485, and ITAR customers.

To find out more information and see how XLR8 Services can help your engineering and operations team CONTACT: Jason Powell, 949-498-9578, sales@XLR8svcs.com.

