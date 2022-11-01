Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC to grow by USD 1.47 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by end-user and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion during 2021-2026, at a Y-OY growth of 10.07% during the forecast period. The growing electronic parts trade between China and India, increasing hardware spending in APAC, and growing government support for the logistics industry in China will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an increase in transportation costs due to underdeveloped infrastructure might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial



Emerging economies like China and India are anticipated to propel the growth of the APAC intelligent transportation system market due to the infrastructure improvements during the forecast period. The demand for electronic components like data readers, receivers, analog to digital converters, and other integrated circuits will rise as the market for intelligent transport systems expands. In APAC, there will be a rise in demand for integrated logistics solutions due to the increasing need for such electronic components.

Consumer Electronics



Others

Geography

China



Japan



Rest Of APAC

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electronics parts forward logistics market in the APAC report covers the following areas:

The expanding electronic parts trade between China and India is one of the major factors propelling growth in the APAC electronics parts forward logistics market. Due to sizable middle-class populations, China and India collectively experienced growth in the global merchandise trade market. High population density is a key factor in the growth of trade between China and India. The Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System (HS code 85) is the international standard number for trading electrical machinery and equipment, and it includes product categories like electronic items, electrical machinery, electronic parts, and others. The expanding exchange of goods with HS Code 85 between these two developing economies will result in the growth of the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC.

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as AP Moller Maersk AS, CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Seashell Logistics Pvt Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

CMA CGM Group: The company offers integrated transportation and logistics solutions for electronics parts, through its subsidiary CEVA Logistics AG.

The company offers integrated transportation and logistics solutions for electronics parts, through its subsidiary CEVA Logistics AG. Deutsche Bahn AG: The company offers electronics logistics solutions such as optimized reverse logistics and conceivable value-added services.

The company offers electronics logistics solutions such as optimized reverse logistics and conceivable value-added services. DSV Panalpina AS: The company offers forward logistics solutions such as warehousing, fulfillment, and contract logistics.

The company offers forward logistics solutions such as warehousing, fulfillment, and contract logistics. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.: The company offers electronics parts forward logistics services such as Air freight and ocean freight services.

The company offers electronics parts forward logistics services such as Air freight and ocean freight services. FedEx Corp.: The company offers forward logistics solutions such as Ocean freight forwarding and Air freight forwarding.

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronics parts forward logistics market in Apac growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC vendors

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.07 Regional analysis China, Japan, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Seashell Logistics Pvt Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

