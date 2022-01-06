Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® Opens in Bloomington

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 13 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Bloomington is locally owned by Michael York, who also owns another uBreakiFix store in Seymour.

"Technology repair can be frustrating and inconvenient for consumers. We're committed to changing that for everyone who walks through the door at uBreakiFix," said York. "Our new team brings a combined total of 15 years experience in tech and engineering, and we are looking forward to serving the Bloomington community."

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 90-day warranty on all repairs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 after Co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option. Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life, and it has since grown from a single storefront in Orlando, Florida, to more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. uBreakiFix joined the Asurion ® family in 2019 and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company.

"We are excited to serve more people in Bloomington with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new Bloomington location."

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/bloomingtonin. uBreakiFix Bloomington is located at:

uBreakiFix

879 S College Mall Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401

(812) 822-1722

About uBreakiFix® by Asurion

uBreakiFix® by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

