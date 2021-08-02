ElectroPhysiology Frontiers announces appointment of Avi Fischer, M.D. as CEO

MILAN, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroPhysiology Frontiers S.p.A. (EPF), announced that its Board of Directors unanimously appointed Avi Fischer, M.D. as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company and a member of its Board of Directors.

EPF is a medical technology company developing an innovative and uniquely designed 'single-shot' ablation catheter system to perform pulmonary vein isolation - the most common catheter-based procedure to treat atrial fibrillation (Afib). Millions of patients around the world suffer from Afib, the most common arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythm, and hundreds of thousands of Afib ablation procedures are performed annually.

Dr. Fischer is a Harvard trained clinician scientist, and broadly experienced industry executive. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer and Divisional Vice President, Medical Affairs for Abbott Laboratories' Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) business. Prior to moving from clinical medicine to industry, Dr. Fischer was a member of the faculty of The Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City acting as Director of Pacemaker and Defibrillator Therapy at The Mount Sinai Medical Center. As EPF's new CEO, Dr. Fischer will lead the company through a very important phase of growth as the catheter ablation system enters the clinical arena as a potential treatment for AFib.

"In just two years since conception and ahead of our plan, EPF has accomplished several important milestones, developing an extremely promising technology for the treatment of AFib. The new CEO, Dr. Avi Fischer, brings in all of the competencies and expertise that are now needed to lead the Company towards clinical adoption and penetration", said Chairman of the Board, Alessandro Piga.

"I am extremely excited to take on the role of CEO and join EPF's Board of Directors. EPF has developed a novel "single-shot" catheter and ablation system that aims to address a number of the challenges associated with Afib ablation. I believe that EPF is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and begin studying the unique catheter ablation system in clinical studies." said Dr. Fischer

ElectroPhysiology Frontiers S.p.A., a company based in Italy is a medical technology company developing an innovative 'single-shot' catheter ablation system to simplify and improve the procedure used to isolate the pulmonary veins for the treatment of Afib.

