Electroplating market: Growth opportunities led by Aalberts NV and Allied Finishing Inc. - Technavio

'NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electroplating market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,133.61 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand for electroplating applications in the automotive industry, economic growth in China and India, and the increasing demand for electroplating in industrial applications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electroplating Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global electroplating market as a part of the industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components, including presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aalberts NV, Allied Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd., Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., J and N Metal Products LLC, Jing Mei Industrial Ltd., Klein Plating Works Inc., Kuntz Electroplating Inc., L. Possehl and Co. mbH, MKS Instruments Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd., Summit Plating, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Toho Zinc Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (barrel plating, rack plating, continuous plating, and line plating) and end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, jewelry, and others).

Segmentation by type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Barrel plating:

The barrel plating segment grew gradually by USD 6,039.46 million between 2017 and 2021. Barrel plating is used to coat a large number of small metal items at once. The items are placed in a non-conductive barrel-shaped cage before being placed into the chemical bath, where they undergo plating. For the barrel plating process to be successful, the group of modules must make bipolar contact with each other. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the electroplating market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electroplating market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the electroplating market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electroplating market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electroplating market vendors

Electroplating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,133.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Aalberts NV, Allied Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd., Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., J and N Metal Products LLC, Jing Mei Industrial Ltd., Klein Plating Works Inc., Kuntz Electroplating Inc., L. Possehl and Co. mbH, MKS Instruments Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd., Summit Plating, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Toho Zinc Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electroplating market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electroplating market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Barrel Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Barrel Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Barrel Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Barrel Plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Barrel Plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rack Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Rack Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rack Plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Rack Plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rack Plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Continuous plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Continuous plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Continuous plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Continuous plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Continuous plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Line plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Line plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Line plating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Line plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Line plating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aalberts NV

Exhibit 128: Aalberts NV - Overview



Exhibit 129: Aalberts NV - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Aalberts NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Aalberts NV - Segment focus

12.4 Allied Finishing Inc.

Exhibit 132: Allied Finishing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Allied Finishing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Allied Finishing Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bajaj Electroplaters

Exhibit 135: Bajaj Electroplaters - Overview



Exhibit 136: Bajaj Electroplaters - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Bajaj Electroplaters - Key offerings

12.6 Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 141: Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.8 J and N Metal Products LLC

Exhibit 144: J and N Metal Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: J and N Metal Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: J and N Metal Products LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Klein Plating Works Inc.

Exhibit 147: Klein Plating Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Klein Plating Works Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Klein Plating Works Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

Exhibit 150: Kuntz Electroplating Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kuntz Electroplating Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kuntz Electroplating Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 MKS Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 153: MKS Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: MKS Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: MKS Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: MKS Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.

Exhibit 157: Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC

Exhibit 160: Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Sharretts Plating Co. Inc.

Exhibit 163: Sharretts Plating Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sharretts Plating Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Sharretts Plating Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Summit Plating

Exhibit 169: Summit Plating - Overview



Exhibit 170: Summit Plating - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Summit Plating - Key offerings

12.17 Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

