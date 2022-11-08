Electrostatic Precipitator System Market Size to Grow by USD 390.04 Mn, Wet EPS to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

This report segments the electrostatic precipitator system market by type (wet EPS and dry EPS) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrostatic precipitator system market size is expected to grow by USD 390.04 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.77 % during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 1.42%. To understand the scope of the report, Request a Free Sample Report

Electrostatic Precipitator System Market: Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrostatic Precipitator System Market 2022-2026

Based on type, the wet EPS segment will generate maximum revenue in the electrostatic precipitator system market. Wet ESP systems are used for wet gas streams. They are suitable for small particles. The demand for wet ESP systems is expected to increase owing to their benefits, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as use in the removal of pollutants. The region will account for 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the electrostatic precipitator system market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Electrostatic Precipitator System Market: Major Growth Drivers

The electrostatic precipitator system market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Used in the removal of pollutants

Increasing demand from the paper industry

Growth of coal-fired power plants

The ongoing trend of stringent regulations to control increasing air pollution levels is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electrostatic precipitator system market during the forecast period. Governments are making efforts to mitigate air pollution. For instance, the Government of India launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2019 under the Central Sector Control of Pollution Scheme to tackle the air pollution problem across the country. In 2021, the WHO laid down new Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs). These factors are expected to increase the demand for ESP systems, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the electrostatic precipitator system market. View a Free Sample Report Now!

Electrostatic Precipitator System Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - The company offers electrostatic precipitator systems for power generation, waste to energy, cement, chemical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, metals, and other sectors.

Ducon - The company offers dry and wet electrostatic precipitator systems in both horizontal and vertical configurations.

FLSmidth AS - The company offers electrostatic precipitator systems for cement, pulp and paper, iron and steel, and metallurgical industries.

General Electric Co. - The company offers an electrostatic precipitator system with switched integrated rectifier, electrostatic precipitator integrated controller, and ESP software.

Hamon S.A. - The company offers electrostatic precipitator systems with MIGI rappers and G Opzel collecting plates.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Electrostatic Precipitator System Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electrostatic precipitator system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electrostatic precipitator system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrostatic precipitator system market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrostatic precipitator system market vendors

Related Reports

Compressor Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (control elements and communication), end-user (process manufacturing and discrete manufacturing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the control element segment will be significant.

Marine Power Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (commercial ships, military vessels, underwater vehicles, leisure ships, and small recreational boats) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The marine power systems market share growth in the commercial ships segment will be significant.

Electrostatic Precipitator System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 390.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Beltran Technologies Inc., Clean Tunnel Air International AS, Ducon, Durr AG, Envitech Inc., FLSmidth AS, GEECO Enercon Pvt. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Johnson Controls International Plc, KC Cottrell Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Wet EPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wet EPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wet EPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wet EPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wet EPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dry EPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dry EPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dry EPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry EPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry EPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 89: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Ducon

Exhibit 94: Ducon - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ducon - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Ducon - Key offerings

10.5 FLSmidth AS

Exhibit 97: FLSmidth AS - Overview



Exhibit 98: FLSmidth AS - Business segments



Exhibit 99: FLSmidth AS - Key news



Exhibit 100: FLSmidth AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: FLSmidth AS - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 102: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hamon S.A.

Exhibit 107: Hamon S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hamon S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Hamon S.A. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Hamon S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Hamon S.A. - Segment focus

10.8 John Wood Group PLC

Exhibit 112: John Wood Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: John Wood Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 114: John Wood Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: John Wood Group PLC - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 116: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermax Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Thermax Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Thermax Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Thermax Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Thermax Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Thermax Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio