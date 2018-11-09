Electrostatic Precipitators: World Markets, 2025 - Growing Health Awareness Triggers Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electrostatic Precipitator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Dry, Wet), By Application (Chemical, Metal, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Cement), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrostatic precipitator market size is projected to be valued at USD 14.97 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness, inclination towards healthy lifestyle, and rise in air pollution are expected to drive the market growth.

Rising adoption of air pollution control equipment, coupled with stringent government regulations, is expected to boost the global electrostatic precipitator market by 2025. Industrialization of energy and manufacturing industries is predicted to further enhance business growth over the forecast period.

Increasing investments and technological advancements are expected to encourage expansion of the market for electrostatic precipitator in the forthcoming years. Critical air pollution level caused by vehicles and industries coupled with high demand for pollution controlling equipment in developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to spur market growth over the forecast period.

The power generation segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. High dependency on electricity in automotive backed up with industrial automation is expected to boosts demand for power generation application in near future. Power generation industry has witnessed drastic change in processes as majority of the industrial players opted for renewable energy sources such as wind, natural gas, solar etc.

In terms of technology, the dry type electrostatic precipitator was valued at USD 9.66 billion in 2017 and is predicted to witness robust growth over the forecast period. High adoption coupled with government policies and regulations is projected to encourage market growth over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The U.S. electrostatic precipitator market revenue is projected to expand at a 2.2% CAGR over the forecast period owing to stringent governmental policies along with rise in demand for air pollution control equipment

U.K., in terms of revenue, is projected to register a 1.8% CAGR over the forecast period

Growth in the India market can be attributed to rapid pace of industrialization, rising air pollution levels, and evolving regulatory framework

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

1.4. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory framework

3.5. Technology Overview

3.6. Market dynamics

3.7. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1. Increasing air pollution is a global issue

3.7.2. Rising Global Population

3.7.3. Growing health awareness triggers the market growth

3.8. Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.1. High adoption and maintenance costs of the equipment

3.8.2. Lack of desired investment in safety systems by End Users

3.9. Industry Analysis - PORTER'S

3.10. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Electrostatic Precipitator Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Market Introduction, 2017 & 2025

4.2. CHEMICAL

4.3. Metal

4.4. Power Generation

4.5. Cement

4.6. Manufacturing Industry



Chapter 5 Electrostatic Precipitator Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology Market Introduction, 2016 & 2025

5.2. Dry Type

5.3. Wet Type



Chapter 6 Electrostatic Precipitator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Introduction, 2017 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Central and South America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Electrostatic Precipitator Market Share Analysis, 2017

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Strategy Framework (1/2)

7.4 Strategic Framework (2/2)



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

8.2 Mutares AG.

8.3 ELEX AG

8.4 FLsmidth & Co. A/S

8.5 Feida Group Company Limited

8.6 KC Cottrell Co., Ltd.

8.7 Hamon Group

8.8 Beltran Technologies Inc.

8.9 Wood Group

8.10 Southern Erectors, Inc.

8.11 Tianjie Group Co. Ltd.

8.12 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

8.13 Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

8.14 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

8.15 Thermax Limited



