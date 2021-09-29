electroVolt Introduces Configurable PRISLogic™ Lithium-Ion Battery Modules

Designed to support a variety of specialized applications, including telecommunications, data center backup, material handling, and unmanned systems, the 12.8v PRISLogic modules are scalable to 800v. Featuring electroVolt's BMS Beyond™, each module is engineered from the ground up and optimized to meet the buyer's requirements.

LiFePO 4 cells are known for their safety and reliability as they are less prone to experience thermal runaway associated with overcharge and lithium plating. electroVolt engineers have gone a step further to solve heat issues with its proprietary Thermal Shield Technology that improves thermal management, provides optimum distributed pressure on the electrode surface and reduces cell-to-cell fire propagation.

To address a spectrum of end-use applications with varying demands, the innovative PRISLogic batteries also feature electroVolt's custom-tailored and optimizable Battery Management and Communication System – BMS Beyond™ – that maximizes a customer's application's safety, reliability, and performance. BMS Beyond provides an accurate state of charge and discharge as well as data aggregation and comprehensive system communication. In addition, BMS Beyond™ enables the connection of multiple modules in series or parallel to meet system needs without losing critical system monitoring and control.

"Our PRISLogic design allows for the customization of the control parameters and communications without the need for additional application-specific hardware or software, lowering the development cost and time to market of energy storage projects," noted Keith Wallace, electroVolt's CEO. "The extensive capability for customization and safety gives users the flexibility to quickly integrate PRISLogic batteries into their applications without developing the usual ancillary control systems to assure adherence with various compliance requirements. Our new PRISLogic battery modules are a game-changer as they allow for custom system performance without the complexity that results in extended development time."

With nine customizable models available, electroVolt's energy storage experts work closely with customers to tailor every module and system configuration to meet specific needs and requirements, including charging, discharging, cycle life optimization, data aggregation, and system communication.

This unique approach removes application limits from less dependable "out of the box" configurations and provides maximum system performance, reliability, safety, and long life.

Available now, electroVolt's PRISLogic modules meet North American safety and EMI standards and offer a wide operating temperature range (-4ºF to 113ºF), 4,000 cycle life, and easy maintenance.

About electroVolt:

electroVolt has been developing and customizing energy storage and charger solutions for over two decades. Headquartered in the U.S. with a robust supply chain, electroVolt supports industrial, commercial and OEM markets with off-the-shelf and customized lithium batteries and comprehensive battery management systems (BMS) to meet our customers' exacting specifications. Our PRISLogic Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO 4 ) scalable battery modules are optimized for safety and reliability, providing unprecedented energy storage for a variety of mission-critical applications, including military/defense, renewables, data centers, telecommunications, robotics, transportation and more. electroVolt designs, tests and assembles all critical components in-house to ensure the highest product dependability and safety and can customize performance for niche applications. From Fortune 500 customers to start-ups, electroVolt delivers only the highest quality products and services.

SOURCE electroVolt