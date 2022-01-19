Elegance Brands to Become SWAY Energy Corporation

"The Elegance Brands Board of Directors decided that focusing solely on the company's two leading brands - SWAY Energy and VOCO - would allow for greater market expansion and wider product availability" said Sam Wilson Chief Commercial Officer of the newly named Sway Energy Corp. "With its rising popularity and considerable consumer support, we anticipate the best is yet to come."

The "better-for-you" beverage, SWAY Energy has already experienced substantial growth after partnering with the San Diego Padres, The Phoenix Suns, the WNBA Phoenix Mercury, the skateboarding giant The Berrics, and Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in 2021.

"Simplifying the portfolio provides the opportunity for us to focus on the full potential of these brands with our current and future partners" says founder, CEO and chairman Raj Beri. "With our focus geared towards healthier alternatives to canned beverages, our manufacturing, marketing, sales and route to market distribution can synergize."

SWAY is an innovative and proprietary blend made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and no artificial flavors. With 160mg of green tea caffeine and 100% daily value of vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D, SWAY has the unique ability to aid muscle formation, boost energy, and promote the body's natural immune response.

VOCO's single-serve ready-to-drink cocktail is an effervescent and low-calorie blend of vodka, soda water, fruit juice, and coconut water. With only 4.9% ABV per can, VOCO is a perfect option for the mindful consumer. VOCO 12 oz. canned cocktail comes in four delicious fruit flavors: Mango, Lime, Pineapple, and Passionfruit, which can be found online and nationwide in liquor stores.

About SWAY Energy Corp: SWAY ENERGY Corp. is a U.S. based beverage company focused on the immunity boosting "Better for you" SWAY Energy Drink. We develop, sell, and distribute our flagship brands, SWAY Energy drink and VOCO (ready to drink) Cocktail.

