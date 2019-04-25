Elekta Demonstrates Leadership in Precision Radiation Medicine at ESTRO 38

MILAN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 38th Annual Conference, April 26-29 in Milan, Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) will demonstrate its leadership in Precision Radiation Medicine with software and treatment solutions designed to transform care by focusing on the customer and patient experience.

"Elekta's Precision Radiation Medicine is a driving force in advancing cancer patient care," said Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO. "Our innovative solutions are designed to support clinicians and their patients throughout the treatment pathway, enabling better clinical decisions and improved outcomes."

Visitors to Elekta booth 3800 will have the opportunity to participate in interactive demonstrations and learn more about recent and upcoming Elekta innovations, including:

Elekta Unity*, a state-of-the-art MR-linac that is redefining a new standard for personalized radiation therapy based on real-time, high-resolution anatomical and biological MRI at the point-of-care. Elekta Unity is transforming cancer care with the potential to preserve more healthy tissue than ever before, enabling the use of radiation therapy in hard-to-treat cancers, and going beyond anatomy with biological MRI to assess tumor responses early in treatment. In six months, more than 1,600 fractions have been delivered to more than 150 patients with the system.

MOSAIQ® Plaza, Elekta's newest software solution for the delivery of complex precision radiation medicine treatment regimens. MOSAIQ Plaza is a patient-centric, integrative ecosystem, designed to manage a connected workflow for every moment of each patient's journey. Key features include: - MOSAIQ® SmartClinic**: an innovative software solution that gives clinicians the power to personalize and visualize their patients' care pathways from any location. - Monaco® HD treatment planning: the gold standard for delivering fast and accurate treatment plans. With Smart Sequencing and true multicriterial optimization, Monaco HD achieves superior plan quality with short delivery time. - IBM Watsn for Oncology: a powerful tool that augments clinicians' expertise with evidence-based decision support and provides patients with data-driven care regardless of where they are treated. - MOSAIQ® Voice Automation**: a transformative solution that integrates Palabra's cutting-edge voice recognition technology and customizable templates with MOSAIQ, reducing the time needed to create accurate patient notes. - MOSAIQ® Care Collaboration**: a software solution that enables seamless preparation and visualization of extended information for tumor boards and specialists, enhancing multidisciplinary team meetings and chart rounds.

Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon™ brings Precision Radiation Medicine to the treatment of brain metastases and other brain lesions. Its highly selective dose delivery system results in a 2-4-fold reduction in dosing to normal brain tissue compared with other stereotactic radiosurgery approaches. The efficacy of Leksell Gamma Knife has been documented in more than 10,000 peer-reviewed published articles during five decades of clinical use. This unprecedented body of clinical evidence gives patients and clinicians confidence that Leksell Gamma Knife is a safe and effective approach to treating a variety of brain lesions.

Versa HD™, a highly versatile, all-in-one radiotherapy system that overcomes the complexity of stereotactic treatments with high definition dynamic radiosurgery (HDRS) allowing any SRS or SBRT application to be delivered in standard treatment slots.

Venezia, Elekta's latest modular gynecological applicator, which enables image guided adaptive brachytherapy approaches for treating advanced-stage cervical cancer.

Elekta Care™, a proactive services program that helps customers deliver exceptional care. The Elekta Care Community is an online gateway to personalized content including Elekta Care Learning and IntelliMax is an intelligent remote system connection that enables proactive support and predictive maintenance of Elekta devices.

To learn more about Elekta-hosted events, visit: www.elekta.com/ESTRO. For live updates from ESTRO 38, follow @Elekta on Twitter.

*Elekta Unity has CE mark and 510(k) clearance but is not available in all markets.

**MOSAIQ Smart Clinic, Voice Automation and Care Collaboration are not available in all markets.

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

