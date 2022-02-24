Elekta: Interim report, May-January 2021/22

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for Elekta's solutions continued to be strong in the third quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter with underlying order growth, resulting in Elekta's strongest order backlog ever. However, the global supply chain challenges remained, and revenue and margins came in lower than last year. We are fully committed to returning to revenue growth and margin expansion.

Gustaf Salford

President and CEO



Third quarter

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 4,441 M (3,954), corresponding to an 8 percent increase in constant currency.

(3,954), corresponding to an 8 percent increase in constant currency. Net sales were SEK 3,602 M (3,581), corresponding to a 3 percent decrease in constant currency

(3,581), corresponding to a 3 percent decrease in constant currency Gross margin amounted to 36.7 percent (38.7)

EBIT amounted to SEK 340 M (468), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.4 percent (13.1). Excluding the contribution to Elekta Foundation, EBIT was SEK 375 M , corresponding to a margin of 10.4 per-cent.

(468), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.4 percent (13.1). Excluding the contribution to Elekta Foundation, EBIT was , corresponding to a margin of 10.4 per-cent. Earnings per share was SEK 0.60 (0.84) before/after dilution

(0.84) before/after dilution Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK 187 M (496)

First nine months

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 12,467 M (12,032), corresponding to a 5 percent growth in constant currency

(12,032), corresponding to a 5 percent growth in constant currency Net sales were SEK 10,309 M (10,096), corre-sponding to a 4 percent increase in constant currency

(10,096), corre-sponding to a 4 percent increase in constant currency Gross margin amounted to 37.5 percent (41.6)

EBIT amounted to SEK 1,074 M (1,361), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.4 percent (13.5).

(1,361), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.4 percent (13.5). Earnings per share was SEK 1.93 (2.39) before/after dilution

(2.39) before/after dilution Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK -173 M (886)

Significant events after the quarter

On 14 February, Elekta published preliminary results for the third quarter.

Group summary

















Q3



First nine months

SEK M 2021/22

2020/21 Δ

2021/22

2020/21 Δ Gross order intake 4,441

3,954 8%4

12,467

12,032 5%4 Net sales 3,602

3,581 -3%4

10,309

10,096 4%4 Gross margin 36.7%

38.7% -2 ppts

37.5%

41.6% -4,1 ppts EBIT 1 340

468 -27%

1,074

1,361 -21% EBIT margin 9.4%

13.1% -3,6 ppts

10.4%

13.5% -3,1 ppts Cash flow 2 187

496 -62%

-173

886 -120% Earnings per share, SEK 3 0.60

0.84 -29%

1.93

2.39 -19%



















1Including the contribution to Elekta Foundation of SEK 35 M reported in Q3 2021/22.





2After continuous investments.













3Before/after dilution.















4Based on constant currency.















About Elekta

As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 120 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

