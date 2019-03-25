Elekta Unity MR-linac Receives Medical Device License From Health Canada

TORONTO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced that its Elekta Unity magnetic resonance radiation therapy (MR/RT) system has received a Medical Device License from Health Canada, clearing the technology for commercial sales in Canada.

"We are pleased to have achieved this important milestone toward making Elekta Unity available in Canada and expect that this important new treatment option will become available to patients later this year, subsequent to receiving a service license from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission," said Richard Hausmann, Elekta President and CEO. "Researchers and clinicians from the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre have played critical roles in developing and evaluating this transformative technology, and we look forward to the day when their patients and other Canadian cancer patients will have access to this transformative approach to radiation therapy."

Elekta Unity combines a high-field 1.5T Philips MRI scanner with a best-in-class linear accelerator and breakthrough real-time dose replanning software that are fully integrated to enable online adaptive radiotherapy and real-time target monitoring. It provides the ability to reshape the dose based on daily changes in shape, size and position of the tumor and surrounding healthy anatomy and then enables accurate dose delivery with real-time visualization of the tumor.

To learn more, visit elekta.com/Unity.

Elekta Unity is CE marked and 510(k) cleared. Not commercially available in all markets.

